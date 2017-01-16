Lady Jays fall to Royal Valley

The Royal Valley Lady Panthers were saddled with a 2-6 record leading into the match-up with Sabetha Friday, Jan. 13. This was a somewhat misleading stat to the casual reader of Big Seven League standings, due to the fact that the Panthers had some close losses to their record.

Friday the 13th may have had an impact on Lady Jay shooters, as they struggled to connect, managing only single digits in each quarter, and Royal Valley would run away with the home stand by a score of 56-24.

The Lady Panthers jumped out to the early advantage in the first quarter led by Lexi Baker’s seven points in the opener. Sabetha could not dial it in early on and were just two of 16 from the field in the opening stanza but trailed by just 6, 11-5, heading into quarter two.

Hillary Krebs accounted for all of her team’s offensive output in the second frame, marking 6 points on a triple and going three of four from the stripe. Royal Valley shredded the Jay’s defense to tally 21 points in the quarter and stretched their lead to double digits, 32-11, at halftime.

Sabetha’s man defense held the Panthers to single digits in the third quarter, but the Panthers would continue to dominate the boards at both ends. Krebs added another 5 points to her team’s tally, and Ellie Meyer added a bucket. Royal Valley outscored their guests 8-7 in the third and led 40-18 headed into the home stretch.

The Lady Panthers were held to just three buckets from the field in the fourth quarter, but capitalized on points from the stripe — making 10 of 12 down the straightaway. Krebs added 3 points in the fourth, and Kinley Schuette hit a triple in the final three minutes. But the Jays would have to take their lumps in this one, as they suffered the loss to Royal Valley by a score of 24-56.

Krebs finished with 14 points for the Jays, and Royal Valley’s Baker finished with 14 while three of her teammates finished the night in double figures. The Panthers improved to 3-6 overall, while Sabetha drops to 5-4.

The Burlington Tournament kicked off on Tuesday, Jan. 17, and the No. 6 seeded Lady Jays played the No. 4 seeded 5-2 Labette County Grizzlies in opening round action. These results were not available at The Herald’s press time. The tournament concludes on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 20 and 21. Bracket and times can be found at http://tinyurl.com/gqlqyn6.