Legacy

One of the rewards of working in the field of education is that teachers have the opportunity to leave a legacy in the lives of their students. At the end of a career, it is often awe-inspiring to think of the difference an individual teacher has made. The opportunity to work with students to have a positive, life-altering impact is what draws many into the field of education. They want to make a difference. Not everyone is intended to be a teacher, but it is possible to leave a legacy that has a positive impact on our youth in other ways.

Something that has changed considerably in our school district is the opportunity and awareness to leave a legacy and live in perpetuity through charitable contributions to local foundations. Two local foundations are available in order to contribute to students’ education. There is the Greater Sabetha Community Foundation, as well as the USD No. 113 Foundation.

Historically, most of our local scholarships are “memorials.” These are amazing gifts to students. They also provide a lasting reminder of the life of a community member. Recent activity within the USD No. 113 Foundation has reinforced the need for memorial scholarships, but has also resulted in a broader emphasis for the organization.

At 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, the USD No. 113 Foundation will be hosting a press conference at the USD No. 113 Board of Education Office. There are two purposes for this press conference. The Foundation would like to formally recognize Kent and Donna Saylor for their contributions of $700,000 during the past year. The Foundation also wishes to communicate the change in vision regarding available investment options, as well as the potential of endowments as a legacy.

The volunteers who serve the USD No. 113 Foundation as the Board of Directors have contributed a great deal of time and effort to improving the Foundation. Recent work that has been time consuming includes the maintenance and continuation of existing scholarships, the work to provide diverse investment options to donors, and the changes of managing endowments.

The legacy that the Saylors have been establishing has changed the focus of the USD No. 113 Foundation to add endowments as opportunities to leave a positive impact on the future. The Foundation board members will manage the endowments to see that the legacy continues.

Feel free to contact me if you need any additional information, or access the following: https://www.foundation113.com/.

What are your plans for your legacy?