Nemaha County District Court 1.13.17
LIMITED CASES FINISHED
Nemaha Valley Community Hospital vs. Brandi Scott of Seneca, judgment for the plaintiff in the amount of $549, plus costs and interest.
TRAFFIC CASES
Beau Henninger of Goff, speeding 71/55, $189 fines and fees.
Janet Winkel of Troy, speeding 74/65, $153 fines and fees.
Brandon Shelly of Hiawatha, speeding 74/65, $153 fines and fees.
John Teegarden of Olathe, speeding 74/65, $153 fines and fees.
Amy Keim of Sabetha, speeding 83/65, $201 fines and fees.
William Lloyd of Topeka, speeding 70/55, $183 fines and fees.
Joely Hair of Kansas City, Mo., speeding 75/65, $153 fines and fees.
Byron Osborne of Des Moines, Iowa, no proof of liability insurance, $408 fines and fees.
Sadie Jones of Corning, speeding 70/60, $153 fines and fees.
FISH & GAME
Alan Henry of Wetmore, failure to tag deer, $608 fines and fees.
TRAFFIC DIVERSIONS
Marrissa Slone of Axtell, speeding 97/65, $533 fines, fees and costs.
