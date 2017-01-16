breaking news New

Nemaha County District Court 1.13.17

LIMITED CASES FINISHED

Nemaha Valley Community Hospital vs. Brandi Scott of Seneca, judgment for the plaintiff in the amount of $549, plus costs and interest.

TRAFFIC CASES

Beau Henninger of Goff, speeding 71/55, $189 fines and fees.

Janet Winkel of Troy, speeding 74/65, $153 fines and fees.

Brandon Shelly of Hiawatha, speeding 74/65, $153 fines and fees.

John Teegarden of Olathe, speeding 74/65, $153 fines and fees.

Amy Keim of Sabetha, speeding 83/65, $201 fines and fees.

William Lloyd of Topeka, speeding 70/55, $183 fines and fees.

Joely Hair of Kansas City, Mo., speeding 75/65, $153 fines and fees.

Byron Osborne of Des Moines, Iowa, no proof of liability insurance, $408 fines and fees.

Sadie Jones of Corning, speeding 70/60, $153 fines and fees.

FISH & GAME

Alan Henry of Wetmore, failure to tag deer, $608 fines and fees.

TRAFFIC DIVERSIONS

Marrissa Slone of Axtell, speeding 97/65, $533 fines, fees and costs.

The Sabetha Herald3132 Posts

The Sabetha Herald has been serving Sabetha since 1876.

0 Comments

What Are Your Thoughts?

Login

Welcome! Login in to your account

Remember me Lost your password?

Lost Password