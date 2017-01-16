Reset routines

The New Year is a great time to reset your cleaning routines and put some new organizational systems in place. Here are some cleaning resolutions to consider:

Make it a family project. Assign different family members specific areas that they’re in charge of tidying every day. Dividing up the work and responsibility will make it much more manageable. If you have younger kids, consider setting up a sticker chart to reward them for doing their tidying job every day.

Update your storage options. Does it seem like your leftover containers are constantly missing their lids? January is a great time to stock up on new food storage containers. It’s much easier to stay organized when you have the supplies you need.

Refresh your cleaning supplies. When was the last time you checked the expiration date on that dusty bottle of cleaner under your sink? How long have you been using that dingy duster? The New Year is a great time to get new cleaning supplies.

Wash Your Hands. There’s nothing worse than getting sick right after the holidays, and many have been dealing with this. There’s no way you’ll stay organized if you’re stuck in bed. According to the CDC, the single most important thing we can do to keep from getting sick and spreading illness to others is to clean our hands.

Critical handwashing times include:

• Before and after preparing or eating food

• Before and after tending to someone who is sick

• Before and after treating a cut or wound

• After using the toilet

• After changing diapers or cleaning up a child who has used the toilet

• After blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing

• After handling an animal or animal waste

• After handling garbage