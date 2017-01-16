Seniors can ‘sneak’ in free



Submitted by Roy Reiman

Those who qualify for SilverSneakers program pay no fee at Netawaka Fitness Center.

It wasn’t easy, but it was worth it. That’s how Scott Steffes, general manager of the Netawaka Fitness Center, feels about getting the Center approved for the SilverSneakers program.

“I tried to get this program accepted at my previous fitness centers to no avail,” he said. “There is a rigid list of requirements. But now, after a couple months of back and forth, our facility here in Netawaka met all of the stipulations and was fully approved. I’m pretty proud of this achievement. This says a lot for what our Center offers. It’s one of only a few fitness centers in the area accepted for this SilverSneakers program.”

Seniors are the real benefactors of this achievement — it means many of them now have full access to all that this 30,000 square-foot facility offers… for free.

The SilverSneakers program is available through several large insurance companies, as well as select Medicare, Medicare Supplemental and other group retiree plans. In effect, insurance companies are rewarding their clients for staying healthy.

For seniors who have policies that qualify them, each of their visits to the Center is paid for in full when they present their SilverSneakers card or number. Those unfamiliar with the program can check with their insurance company to see if they qualify, or check Silversneakers.com for details.

Gathering Place

Steffes said this “seniors free” program is having a dramatic effect on the number of seniors using the facility each day.

“Our Center is becoming a destination, a friendly gathering place for them. It gives them a chance to break up their day by taking a short drive here,” he said. “I can tell it’s not solely for the exercise — such as using the walking lanes around our full-size basketball court, or enjoying our 8,000 square-foot heated pool — they’re making new friends here who have new, interesting things to talk about. It’s nice to observe.”

Joe Romans of Hoyt echoes that sentiment.

“I’m a retired soldier and at age 66, it’s more important than ever to stay in shape,” Romans said. “The Netawaka Fitness Center is a full service facility — to me, it’s the king of the hill in fitness centers! I make the drive from Hoyt because it’s worth it.”

Romans admits that he and others come for the conversation as much as the exercise. It gets them out of the house, and they have a wide choice of activities, from walking to using the treadmills or seated steppers, or just having coffee with new friends.

Nancy Noble of Mayetta feels the same.

“Here at the Center, we found a community of people working together to stay healthy,” she said. “We especially like the 86 degree temperature in the pool. It’s very therapeutic.”

Members note the facility is well maintained, the staff is friendly, and with this Sneakers program, many of the seniors can do all this at no charge.

Plenty to Do

Steffes elaborates on the wide choice of things to do.

“Beside the heated pool and full-size court with walking lanes around it, we have a state-of-the-art weight room, cardio equipment, treadmills, upright and recumbent bikes, rowing machines, locker rooms and showers,” he said. “We offer classes in water aerobics, yoga, low impact training and more. We also have a Kids Zone with a Bounce House and other things for young ones to do while their parents work out.”

The Center is a non-profit facility, resulting in affordable membership rates. Limited time Day Passes are available for $5, and Family Passes for $15.

A visual tour of the Center is available at www.netawakafc.com.