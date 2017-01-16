SHS teachers earn archery certifications

Five teachers at Sabetha are now Basic Archery Instructor certified by the National Archery in the Schools organization.

Over the USD No. 113 Winter Break, teachers Brian Cole, David Glynn, Malerie Hertzler, Kertis Keehn and Kaleb Moeller attended a full day of archery instructor training, provided by Gary Keehn. G. Keehn is a specialist trainer, and the state coordinator for the Kansas Archery in the Schools and National Archery in the Schools.

Not only did this training result in BAI certification for five local teachers, it also provided several thousand dollars of free archery equipment to Sabetha schools to be used in a variety of classes, including physical education and physics.

NASP

National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP)

The National Archery in the Schools Program promotes instruction in international-style target archery as part of in-school curriculum, to improve educational performance and participation in the shooting sports among students in grades 4-12.

NASP is the largest youth archery program in history and currently serves 2.23 million student archers. NASP continues to grow at about 1000 schools per year, due to its ever-increasing relevance to promote student success and academic emphasis.

NASP archery is currently taught in approximately 70 percent of the more than 14,000 NASP schools as part of the physical education curriculum. The other approximately 30 percent of schools make it part of math, science, language arts, social studies, health, etc.

In some of the most successful NASP schools, teachers collaborate in interdisciplinary teams to provide theme-based lessons that build on the enthusiasm students have for in-school archery. Engagement is the key, and NASP engages students.