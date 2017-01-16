USDA announces Cooperative Agreements with 46 partners

Submitted by Kitra Cooper

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently announced cooperative agreements with 46 partners to educate producers, including those who have been historically underserved by USDA programs, about Farm Service Agency (FSA) programs that provide financial, disaster or technical support. Nearly $2.5 million will go to nonprofits and universities that will provide training and access to FSA programs, financial resources and other information.

“We’re always innovating to find new ways for our programs to reach more producers and create more jobs in agriculture,” said FSA Administrator Val Dolcini. “The organizations selected as part of this effort share USDA’s priority of helping more Americans build successful farms and ranches.”

Cooperative agreements totaling nearly $2.5 million and encompassing 24 states, will range from $25,000 to $99,999 each. This additional investment builds on the $2.5 million in cooperative agreements awarded in 2016. A list of awardees can be found at www.fsa.usda.gov/cooperativeagreements.