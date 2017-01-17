ADM to acquire Crosswind Industries

It was announced last week that Crosswind Industries, Inc., along with its subsidiary corporations — including Crosswind Foods, Inc., Crosswind Petfoods, Inc., and Crosswind Specialties, Inc. — soon will be under the ownership of Archer Daniel Midland Company, or ADM.

Crosswind and its subsidiaries — which include offices and plants in Sabetha, Hiawatha and Kansas City, Mo., are contract manufacturers of extruded pet and animal food and treats, and specialty products.

For ADM, this acquisition means the addition of the area’s five facilities, including four extrusion plans and a highly efficient packaging facility, which will significantly increases ADM’s capabilities in the fast-growing pet food market.

ADM announced Tuesday, Jan. 10, that it had signed an agreement to acquire Crosswind Industries, Inc. ADM anticipates closing the deal in the coming weeks.

“The global pet food industry represents a strong opportunity for strategic growth, especially for a company with the global resources of ADM,” said Brent Fenton, president of ADM’s animal nutrition business.

“ADM already sells more than 50 ingredients and commodities that are used by more than 70 percent of all pet food companies in North America,” he said. “Now, we’re taking the next step with the addition of Crosswind Industries to our global network.”

“With five production facilities and a wide range of successful products, Crosswind represents a strong opportunity to expand our capabilities, and a great fit not just with the Animal Nutrition business, but across ADM’s wider portfolio of ingredients, colors and flavors for pets,” Fenton said. “We’re looking forward to combining Crosswind’s operations and products with our own to provide customers an even broader array of products and services.”

Crosswind Industries is an industry leader in the manufacture of contract and private label pet treats and foods, as well as specialty ingredients. Its 300 employees operate five processing lines across five Kansas facilities, with nine “ready for retail” packaging lines.