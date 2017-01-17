Area youth to participate in county bee

Submitted by Mary Jane Fleming, Nemaha County Spelling Bee Coordinator

The Annual Nemaha County Spelling Bee will be held on Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Nemaha County Courthouse. It is sponsored by the Alpha Kappa Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, an honorary society made up of key women educators. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with the Bee beginning at 8:30 a.m. The public is invited to attend. Refreshments will be served.

There will be five schools participating. The first and second place winners of the Nemaha County Spelling Bee will advance to the Topeka Capital Regional Spelling Bee to be held in Topeka on March 4, at Shawnee Heights High School. The winner there will then advance to the National Level in Washington, D.C.

Judges are Glenda Foley of Hiawatha, Sue McAllaster of Horton, and Penny Hargrove of Hiawatha. Barbara Vitt of Seneca will be the pronouncer. Committee members for this event are Betty Gleason, Carol Bishop, Lucille Pennel and Coordinator Mary Jane Fleming.

The five area schools registered and paid a fee to be eligible to participate. Schools and students are as follows:

Sabetha Elementary/Middle Schools

Ellen Glynn, daughter of David and Kerry Glynn; Kari Edelman, daughter of David and Sheri Edelman; Emily Krebs, daughter of Scott and Christine Krebs; Kenzie Meyer, daughter of Dominic and Jenny Meyer; Kalvin Evans, son of Todd and Briana Evans; Spencer Strahm, son of Michael and Diane Strahm; and Gavan Bergman, son of Brian and Amy Bergman.

Home School Group

Sarah Hemman, daughter of Nathan and Cindy Hemman; Amanda Krehbiel, daughter of Tim and Yvonne Krehbiel; Carly Hartter, daughter of Jared and Myra Hatter; Isaac Hartter, son of Jared and Myra Hartter; and Philip Anson, son of Scott and Lydia Anson.

Nemaha Central Elementary/Middle School

Emilie Strahm, daughter of Brian and Christie Strahm; Madilynn Scott, daughter of Jodi Scott; Savannah Engelken, daughter of Chris and Trish Engelken; Ravin Holcomb, daughter of Brooke Lester; Nyah Heinen, daughter of Glenn and Leah Heinen; Messiayah Nolte, son of Steve and Leanne Nolte; and Joe Korber, son of John and Susan Korber.

Sts. Peter and Paul School

Jessica Meyer, daughter of Dennis and Kellie Meyer; Samantha Nordhus, daughter of Jason and Jennifer Nordhus; McKynsey Henry, daughter of Chris and Erin Henry; Ryan Uphaus, son of Jim and Kelli Uphaus; Brayden Uphaus, son of Jerry and Brian Uphaus; and Dalton Hermesch, son of Bruce Hermesch and Kim Hermesch.

Centralia Schools

Gwen Collinge, granddaughter of John Pearce; Sarah Koch, daughter of Steve and Denise Koch; Raegan Becker, daughter of Randy and Jody Becker; Presly Bowers, son of Josh and Nicole Bowers; Parker Koch, son of Jason and Marcie Koch; Ian Haverkamp, son of Travis and Nickie Haverkamp; and Brett Heideman, son of Dean and Kelly Heideman.