KHP releases results from December Special Enforcements

Submitted by Andrea Nolte

Throughout the month of December, the Kansas Highway Patrol worked numerous special enforcements related to traffic safety issues, including speeding, seat belts and DUI patrols. These enforcements were in addition to the work Patrol personnel conduct every day, and calls they respond to on a regular basis on Kansas roads.

“Last year, I asked KHP commanders to add an additional component to our enforcement efforts. Specifically, they were asked to identify known areas where aggressive enforcement efforts may prove beneficial,” said KHP Superintendent, Colonel Mark Bruce. “I am proud of our troopers’ continued efforts toward reducing crashes and injuries on our roads.”

Results of these enforcements are as follows:

Dec. 2016 Year

DUI Arrests 3 33

DUI-Drugs 1 12

Warrant Arrests 1 34

Felony-drug 2 7

Speed Citations 136 1750

Speed Warnings 133 1269

Seatbelt Cit.-Adult 51 519

Seatbelt Cit.-Teen (14-17) 2 25

Child Restraint Cit. (0-13) 6 25

Total Public Contacts 534 5536