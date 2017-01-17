Seneca to host K-State Dairy Days

Submitted by Mary Lou Peter

Held annually to update and inform dairy producers and allied industry on hot topics and findings from research projects relevant to the dairy industry, Kansas State University will host the 2017 Kansas Dairy Days in Seneca on Tuesday, Jan. 31, and Whiteside on Thursday, Feb. 2.

“We encourage allied industry and dairy employees, managers and producers to join us for one of this year’s Dairy Days,” said Luis Mendonca, K-State dairy extension specialist. “The day will be information packed including a presentation by Dr. Luiz Ferraretto, University of Florida dairy nutrition specialist, about shredlage technology, and Dr. Jeff Stevenson will lead a session on dairy cattle reproduction.”

Other key topics to be discussed are: Cattle health: vaccinology and immunology; Activity monitor for detection of estrus; Effects of heat stress during the dry period on cow health; Midwest Dairy Association and Kansas Department of Agriculture/Kansas Department of Commerce update; and K-State dairy teaching and research unit update.

The Kansas Dairy Commission is the lunch sponsor for both meetings, and the Whiteside meeting will be hosted in conjunction with the Reno County Dairy Herd Improvement Association Annual Meeting. Both days will begin at 9:45 a.m. and adjourn at 3 p.m.

People interested in attending are encouraged to pre-register. For the Seneca location, call 785-336-2184 or e-mail jholthau@ksu.edu; Whiteside location call 620-662-2371 or e-mail darrenbusick@ksu.edu.

More information about K-State Dairy Days, including the schedule for both locations is available online at www.asi.ksu.edu. For further questions, contact Mendonca at mendonca@ksu.edu or 785-532-2652.