Thin Ice
Area residents prepared for a disastrous ice storm — called Winter Storm Jupiter — that was forecast to hit the state January 13 through 16. While conditions were in place for a prolonged period of freezing rain, the amount of ice that fell in the Sabetha area was much less than predicted. According to the National Weather Service, the Sabetha area received less than a quarter inch of ice — most of it falling overnight Saturday to Sunday, and throughout the day Sunday. A pocket in southwest Kansas — including Liberal and Dodge City — did experience damage as a result of approximately one inch accumulation of ice.
