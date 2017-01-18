breaking news New

Girl Scouts participate in Greek-themed murder mystery

Girl Scout Troop 7200 participates in “Great Gods, It’s a Murder!” at Valley Falls. Pictured are (L-R) Elisha Wilcock, Samantha Edwards, Rachel Edwards, Troop Leader Lea Williams, Kelcie Swogger, Madison Williams and Troop Leader Joy Wilcock.

Submitted by Joy Wilcock

Recently, the Girl Scouts from Ambassador Troop 7200 in Sabetha participated in the 2017 Murder Mystery, “Great Gods, It’s a Murder!” The girls gathered for this year’s mystery at “The Barn,” a Bed and Breakfast Inn in Valley Falls.

The mystery was based on Greek Mythology, and the girls had to try to figure out which god or goddess had killed Zeus. After the mystery, the girls enjoyed the many activities offered at the Inn, including playing pool, arcades, indoor swimming and hot tub, finished off with sleeping in the loft of the original barn. The girls have been performing an annual murder mystery for six years as a troop.

The Sabetha Herald3142 Posts

The Sabetha Herald has been serving Sabetha since 1876.

