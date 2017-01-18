Give it up, Sabetha!

In case you are not aware, we are now are over halfway through the month of January. In less than two months, we will be once again experiencing warmer temperatures and more sunshine.

There are lots of great things about winter and the month of January. One great event that is recognized in our current month is that we are now in the National Blood Donor Month. Yes, this is the month that we recognize our blood donors who give it up and bleed for others so that they may have access to this much needed resource that only you and I can supply.

On Jan. 24, the Community Blood Center will once again invade Sabetha City Hall and set up shop to accept our precious donations of life-giving blood. Did you catch that phrase? Life-giving blood! There are many physical ways to help our fellow man, but perhaps none more meaningful than to give the very blood that courses through our veins to someone whoneeds it to sustain their life. Wow!

I donated my O positive blood for the first time when I was a senior at Sabetha High School. A group of us made the trek to the Congregational Church at Ninth and Ohio, rolled up our sleeves and bared our veins. That was a long time ago, and I am still at it today. I wish I could say that I have never missed a bloodmobile since that time, but unfortunately I cannot. I don’t miss very many of the events, but I do pay attention to what goes on in our community during these once-every-eight-week gatherings.

Years ago, it was very common and almost a given that Sabetha would provide at least 100 donors during the course of the day. Now, I have noticed that it is a very rare occurrence when we as a community provide 100 bags of blood. Come on, Sabetha! We can do better than this. There should be no reason for a community of this size — and with the work force that we draw into this town — not to be able to fill 100 bags of this hard-to-come-by resource.

Let us look at some quick facts about the need for blood. There are way too many to list in this short piece, but here are some interesting ones.

. Someone in this country needs blood every two seconds.

. Only 37 percent of the population is eligible to donate blood and only 10 percent of those people actually do.

. One pint of blood – which is your donated amount – can save three lives!

. Most whole blood and red blood cell transfusions require three units of blood so it takes three of us to help one person meet the required amount needed to survive.

. There are 43,000 pints of donated blood used every day in the United States and Canada.

There are always shortages of blood during the winter holidays and summer. We are just getting done with the winter holidays, so right now is a very important time to get down to it and squeeze the ball!

I realize it takes time out of your busy work day to give blood. The donation process will usually last up to one hour from the time you walk in to when you exit. I would hope that our employers in this community would be encouraging their employees to donate.

I realize that not everyone can go over their lunch break, so alter your lunch break. Ask your employer if you can take your lunch at a different time, so you can save someone you will probably never meet with your life-giving blood. Oh yeah, after you donate your blood, the kind people at the center will feed you lunch! It won’t cost you a dime!

I really feel like there is no reason that this community cannot support 200 donations. The number one reason I always hear about why people don’t donate is that it takes too long and they don’t have that kind of time. That is a lame excuse! What if it were you or one of your loved ones lying in a hospital needing a transfusion? Would you not be hoping that someone would pause during their busy day and do the right thing and donate so that you or your loved one could receive that precious donation?

Recently, I wrote about my New Year’s resolution — that every day I would make a point to serve someone in some way or another. This is one way to serve someone with whom you will more than likely never come into contact. Is that not cool?

You can donate once every eight weeks, or you can do what I do. I donate once every 16 weeks, because I give a double red blood cell donation. So if you have a busy schedule and find it difficult to get away from work, give the double red blood cell donation, and you only have to alter your schedule three times a year!

The Community Blood Center will be back in Sabetha from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24. Please, please make plans to attend and let us get over that 100-pint level. One more important fact to remember is that you can set up an appointment and select a time that meets your need to donate. For more information, see the advertisement on Page 1B in this week’s Herald.

You do not just have to walk in and wait in line! We need your time and blood! Let’s serve someone today!