Longtime staffer takes over Southside ownership

Local restaurant Southside Bar and Grill is under new ownership as of Jan. 1.

After working at Southside for six years, Natasha Crosby jumped on the opportunity to purchase the business from Kim and Jarrod Niehues, who were ready to sell it after 5-1/2 years of ownership.

Natasha said she wanted to purchase the business because she wanted to be her own boss, and so far the transition has been good.

Along with new ownership and a few menu items changes, the biggest change will be Southside’s business hours. Southside will now be open for lunch throughout the week – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday — as well as Wednesday through Saturday 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Natasha said she is excited about owning Southside because she likes being able to please the customers.

“I enjoy the feeling you get when you make someone happy with their food,” Natasha said.

About the Crosbys

Natasha and her husband D’Angelo – who cooks at Southside – have been married since July 2007. They have two daughters — D’yani, 10, and Deja, 2.

“We are just normal people trying to raise our kids and live life to the fullest,” Natasha said.