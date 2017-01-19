Brown County Commission

The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session Tuesday, Jan. 17. Members present were Chairman Steve Roberts, Dwight Kruse and Keith Olsen. Also present were County Clerk Melissa Gormley and Deputy County Clerk Dawn Boyles. County Attorney Kevin Hill was present for a portion of the meeting.

The commissioners held a 10-minute executive session on non-elected personnel with the Brown County Treasurer Cheryl Lippold, Gormley and Boyles. No binding action was taken following the executive session.

Jeremy Forkenbrock with Horton Emergency Medical Services visited with the commissioners in regards to the Horton EMS Ambulance Agreement. The commissioners accepted and signed the ambulance agreement with CAH Acquisition Company No. 3 LLC, doing business as Horton Community Hospital effective Jan. 1, 2017.

The commissioners decided pay the 2017 dues of $65 for the Kansas County Highway Association.

Department Reports

Brown County Undersheriff Randy Linck reported that there are 26 inmates – 21 males and five females – in the County Jail.

Services for the Elderly Director Lori Gray discussed the cost of meals. Gray is meeting with the Hiawatha Hospital acting CEO. Gray will then return to the commissioners with her findings. Gray also discussed her current wages under the 2017 Personnel Policy. Due to clerical error, her wages will be set to $12.50 per hour.

Also at the meeting:

The commission approved the Jan. 9 minutes.

Tax change orders 2016-42 through 2016-48 were approved and signed.

The next regular meeting was held Monday, Jan. 23. These minutes were not available at The Herald’s press time.