Morrill City Council 1.3.17

Submitted by Linda Hill, City Clerk

The Morrill City Council met in regular session Tuesday, Jan. 3, with members Todd Gruber, Dan Halstead and Robert Wahwasuck present. Mayor Roger Price presided. Superintendent Lee Wymer was absent.

Minutes and vouchers were approved.

It was decided Mayor Price is to discuss with Wymer the options for MCR’s electricity needed.

Gruber said Kansas Highway 246 is having an overlay put on it this summer and asked if the city would be interested in having him find out if at that time if the west end of Roxanna could have the overlay put on it. It was decided Gruber should find out.

It was approved to allow Wymer to attend the KRWA conference. Wymer was appointed the city’s voting delegate for the KRWA annual meeting.

It was mentioned that Wymer should remove snow from the streets before people leave for work and also to lower the shoes on the snow blade.