Nemaha County Sheriff 2.17.2017

ARRESTS

Trevor Guffey was released on Jan. 12 on a $5,000 surety bond with a court date of 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 7.

Roan N. Bruggeman, 20, of Holton was booked into the Nemaha County Jail on Jan. 13 on a Nemaha County warrant for burglary and theft. He was released on Jan. 13 on $6,000 surety bond with a court date of 10:30 a.m. Jan. 27. A warrant was issued after a report was received and investigated that some time between Nov. 12, 2016, and Nov. 13, 2016, someone had entered 211 Fourth Street in Wetmore and removed a 48-inch TV, Roku and tablet. Value of loss was estimated at $550.

Michael L. Mitchell, 49, of Seneca was arrested by the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 12 for the offenses of driving while suspended, transporting an open container, operating a vehicle without the required ignition interlock device, battery against law enforcement officer (LEO), interference with LEO and felony theft. Mitchell remains in custody with bond set at $50,000.

ACCIDENTS

At 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, Nancy J. Zuniga, 59, of Centralia was traveling westbound on Kansas Highway 9 just west of R Road when she lost control on the icy roadway, went into the ditch and through a fence. She was driving 2001 Chrysler Town and Country. Damage was estimated at more than $1,000.

At 7:50 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, Michael D. Spicer, 41, of Fairview was traveling southbound on Q Road approximately 1/4 mile south of 88th Road when he struck a deer. He was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado. Damage was listed at less than $1,000.

REPORTED CRIMES / INCIDENT RESPONSES

The NMSO received a report of stolen checks on Jan. 13. Some time between Jan. 10 and Jan. 13, an unknown person entered the residence at 302 Oak Street in Centralia and removed 14 blank personal checks.

Sometime between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, an unknown person took a 2011 Ford Expedition from 1976 168th Road in Sabetha. The vehicle is white in color with gold/tan fender flares and a Peterbilt front license plate. The tag number that was on the vehicle is 463DYS. Anyone having information is asked to contact the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office at 785-336-2311. The vehicle is valued at approximately $20,000.