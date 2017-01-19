Rainbow to sponsor two area students to Washington, D.C.

Submitted by Stacy Simmer

Rainbow Communications will sponsor two students from different schools within the area to attend an all expenses paid trip to Washington, D.C. for the Foundation for Rural Service Youth Tour. Rainbow will cover airfare, registration fees and food, travel to and from the airport, and give the students $150 in spending money – a trip valued at over $1,800!

The FRS Youth Tour will bring 100 high-school students from rural America together for an educational and exciting experience in Washington, D.C. – some students even traveling all the way from Alaska.

The tour dates are June 3 to June 7, and highlights include a visit to Arlington National Cemetery, Smithsonian Museums, Nighttime tour of the monuments, a trip to the FCC, U.S. Capitol, and much more. Students must be 16 or 17 years old at the time of the tour, and their parents or guardian must be a Rainbow customer.

Applications are available at www.rainbowtel.net or at any of the Rainbow locations. Applications are due Wednesday, March 1. Contact Stacy Simmer for any questions at stacy@rainbowtel.com or 1-800-892-0163.