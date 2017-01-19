Sabetha Christian Women

The Sabetha Christian Women met at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Buzz Steak House for brunch.

Alice Zahner opened the meeting. Then she introduced Eric and Sarah Scoby, who entertained us with several beautiful musical numbers. Our brunch was a delicious waffle topped with blueberries.

Speaker Tina Price of Abilene told her personal story “Happy Ever After- A Story Of Forgivness.” Our attendance was down, but we had a wonderful morning.

Our next meeting will be Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Buzz. Our feature will be Sabetha High School forensic students’ skits. The speaker will be Carol John of Chanute presenting “The Gift of a Special Child.” For reservations, call Marcia at 785-284-2299 by Thursday, Feb. 9.