School Organization: Sabetha PTO

Submitted by Sabetha PTO

Sabetha PTO met at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at the Sabetha Elementary School library. Present were President Lori Menold, Vice President Amber Deters, Secretary Kara Tramp, Treasurer Wanda Menold, Anita Meyer, Jenny Meyer, Krista Wasinger, Jeanelle Plattner, Mary Herrmann, and SES Principal Sara Toedman.

Minutes from the December meeting were approved. W. Menold presented the Treasurer’s Report.

Old Business

Christmas Giving Trees:

Toedman reported that she and her staff thought it went very smoothly and the teachers were very thankful.

Crossing Guard Weather Shelter:

Herrmann reported that a weather shelter is in the works with help of Neighbor 2 Neighbor. Loren Edelman is helping with design and construction. Herrmann said a flier went home with children regarding a penny drive will continue until Jan. 20. The winning grade will receive a pizza party on the Jan. 25. PTO will offer parent helpers for the party if need be. Herrmann reported there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony for the shelter. More info on that will come later.

SES Christmas Party follow up:

Toedman asked for a reminder to go to parent that the time to show up for the parties is 2 p.m. PTO will send a reminder out before the Valentine parties.

February parent-teacher conferences meal:

J. Plattner and Kara Beyer will be overseeing this. A taco meal will be served to all three buildings with the date to be determined.

Committee Reports

Spelling Bee:

Wasinger reported everything went well. It was decided to move up the start time to 1:30 p.m. next year.

School Supplies:

Mary Sander has all the information she needs to pass on to Robyn Scoby.

Box Tops:

Plattner reported we made $120.60 for the month of December. A big thank you to Larke Edelman for spending four and a half hours cutting out all the box tops. Second grade is leading the contest with 1,130 box tops.

Early Release Treats:

The first early release will be Friday, Feb. 3. Second grade is in charge of SES. Reminders will be sent out via volunteer spot for the other schools.

Landscape Maintenance:

Kara Beyer is taking care of the schedule and will prune and fertilize as necessary.

New Business

Para appreciation will be the week of April 4.

Toedman reported that the SES will be hosting a “Great Kindness Challenge” the week of Feb. 13 through 17. Lots of neat events will be taking place, and detailed information will be in the SES Newsletter that she sends out.

Our next meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, at SES Library.