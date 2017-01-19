Tree Pruning: Importance of tree structure

Submitted by Nick Haedt, Certified Arborist at Grimm’s Gardens

Nature can be a beautiful thing, and it can also be destructive. Natural disasters happen all of the time throughout the United States.

For us in the Midwest, two of Mother Nature’s most consistent issues are high wind and winter weather. These natural disasters can devastate trees that have poor branch structure, and leave structurally sound trees relatively unharmed.

An ideal tree would be growing vertically out of the ground with a trunk that has an exposed root flare. The root flare is where the trunk transitions to roots and becomes much wider. The root flare is missing if the tree is narrow like a telephone pole going into the ground. Ideally, the trunk should taper up to, and throughout, the canopy.

Trees are categorized into two different types of structure. One, naturally is multi-stemmed and is lacking a central main trunk. The other, naturally grows with an obvious vertical trunk that extends through to the whole canopy. Both types of structures can be successful against the Midwestern weather.

The issue is when a tree that naturally has a central trunk starts to develop a multi-stemmed habit. This will cause bad branch angles, included bark (evidence that the branch is weak, found where the branch attaches to the trunk), and codominant leaders (more than one main trunk). All of these issues are red flags when assessing the health and future of any tree, and make the tree far more susceptible to damage from high winds and snow or ice loads.

There are pruning techniques that can be done either by the homeowner, when the tree is young, or by an arborist, when the tree is older. Subordinate pruning or structure pruning is when codominant stems are reduced, and structurally the tree is re-shaped to improve future growth habit.

A general rule for large branches is the “1/3” rule. That is, that any limb more than 1/3 the diameter of the trunk needs to be reduced (rather than just removed right away) by 1/3 of the overall size to a limb that is at least 1/3 the size of where the cut would be made. The average process for this type of pruning is three to five sessions throughout the first 10 to 15 years of the tree’s life. If the process is started early enough the overall product can be achieved sooner.

For larger trees, structure pruning isn’t always an option. One option is the complete removal of limbs growing over target areas such as houses, buildings and driveways. In some cases, if the homeowner wants to save the limb, it can be pruned to reduce weight load, and then if needed, a cable can be installed to help support the limb. Cables should be installed and checked annually by a certified arborist to ensure they are in proper working order.

All of these processes are viable options to help improve the health and future of landscape trees. And because they have lost their leaves, winter is a great time to assess structure and the best possible mode of correction.

New Hire: Nick Haedt

Nick Haedt grew up in Wathena, and along with his wife Jordan recently moved back to the area and began work at Grimm’s Gardens. Nick earned his bachelor’s degree in biology from Morningside College in Sioux City, Ia., and became an International Society of Aboriculture (ISA) certified arborist in the spring of 2013. His first job out of college was with Ryan Lawn and Tree in Kansas City, from which he learned much of what he knows, including how to properly climb trees. In April 2016, Nick was hired by Grimm’s Gardens near Hiawatha. His wife is a dentist working with Dr. Ron Wright in Hiawatha. They live in Hiawatha with their two dogs, Penny and Gus.

Nick says there is much to enjoy about his career.

“I love being outside,” Nick said. “There is a physicality to climbing that I really enjoy, and it is a great feeling to see the transformation from a tree that is full of deadwood and/or broken limbs to a tree that is clean and properly cared for.”