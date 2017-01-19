University Honors: Ottawa University

Ottawa University is pleased to announce those students named to the Fall 2016 Dean’s List.

Area students on the Dean’s Honor Roll include Nicole Brey of Fairview and Levi Austin Huneke of Sabetha.

Dean’s List honorees must be full-time degree-seeking students who have earned a minimum of 24 credit hours over the preceding two semesters at Ottawa University and earned a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale.

Dean’s Honor Roll honorees must be full-time degree-seeking students who have earned a minimum of 12 semester hours during the preceding semester and earned a semester grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.