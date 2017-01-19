Winter/spring fertilization of tall fescue and smooth bromegrass pastures

Submitted by Dave Mengel, Soil Fertility Specialist

Much of the nitrogen (N) applied to tall fescue and smooth bromegrass hay meadows and pastures goes on in January or February in eastern Kansas. The amount and timing of N depends on whether the field is hayed or grazed; how much, if any N was applied in the fall; the price of N and hay; and the growing conditions since last fall.

While January and February is normally the driest time of the year, there is still adequate moisture most years to move the N down into the root zone and stimulate early season growth of tall fescue and smooth bromegrass.

Normal N fertilization rates for established fescue and bromegrass hay fields are 90 to 120 pounds actual N per acre, or about 30 pounds of N per ton of expected yield. A recent summary of fescue and bromegrass N response data shows that across nearly 100 experiments, the average yields for unfertilized plots was 1.35 tons of hay per acre, while maximum yields averaged 3.15 tons of hay with 140 pounds of N.

One issue these calculations don’t consider is hay quality. Protein levels will be increased at the higher N fertilizer rates. So in cases where producers are relying on high-quality hay as their primary protein source, they may want to push N rates a little higher, or add supplemental protein to rations at the lower N rates.

Under normal conditions, tall fescue and smooth bromegrass pastures that are grazed in both spring and fall should receive about 100 pounds total N per acre, with 60 percent applied in the winter or early spring and 40 percent in late August or early September, along with any needed P and K. So producers should plan on applying 60 to 70 pounds N per acre in winter or early spring, starting as early as January or February.

In any type of fertilizer management program for tall fescue and smooth bromegrass, for best results, needed phosphorus and potash should be applied in the late summer, along with a light application of N. Rates should be based on soil tests. Phosphorus will help the grass develop a good root system for the winter, and develop buds for new tillers the next spring. P and K applied in winter or early spring won’t provide the same benefits.

One additional nutrient producers should consider watching for tall fescue and smooth bromegrass pastures or hayfields is sulfur (S). If the pasture or hayfield is receiving adequate nutrients and precipitation, but is dropping off in production, it could be deficient in S. Sulfur deficiency will cause a general reduction in forage production long before it results in visual deficiency symptoms. An application of S to a tall fescue or smooth bromegrass pasture or hayfield that is deficient in S can result in forage yield increases of as much as 500 to 800 pounds per acre.

To determine whether P, K, S, and lime are needed on tall fescue and smooth bromegrass fields, producers should consider soil sampling. The best time to sample is 30 days prior to fertilizer application. Samples for a P and K soil test should be taken to a six-inch depth. A profile N test to a depth of 24 inches should be used to evaluate S needs