JBN Telephone and Giant Communications make scholarships available

Submitted by Diane Thompson, Marketing Coordinator

JBN Telephone and Giant Communications will be partnering to make five $250 scholarships available to undergraduate students from their service areas.

In order to apply, the applicant or the applicant’s parent or guardian must be a customer of JBN or Giant. The applicant should be planning to be a full time undergraduate student at an accredited university, college, or technical school for the 2017-18 academic year. Current high school seniors and returning undergraduate students are encouraged to apply.

Awards will be distributed directly to the college, university or technical school upon submission of the student’s college class registration and schedule. Applications must be received by April 7. Applications are available through area high school counselors, the company’s Holton office, and the company websites, www.giantcomm.net or www.jbntelco.com.