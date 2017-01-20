Larry K. Fund

Larry K. Fund

Larry K. Fund, 75, of Wetmore died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, at his home. Larry was born to Alec and Marty (Hawley) Fund on June 10, 1941, in Sabetha.

Larry graduated from Goff High School in 1959. After graduation, he served in the United States Air Force from 1959 to 1963. Larry lived most of his life in the Wetmore community. He worked for AT&T from 1963 to 1969 and later for JBN and ICOM at Wetmore as an electronic technician and later in management. He was a member of the Wetmore United Methodist Church, Wetmore American Legion Post No. 282 and past member of Wetmore Lions Club.

Larry married Betty Jane Cooper on Feb. 1, 1963, in Coward, S.C. She survives of the home.

Other survivors include sons, Bruce (Martha) Fund, Brad (Sarah) Fund and Bryan (Jennifer) Fund, all of Wetmore; sisters, Nancy (Larry) Rillinger of Goff, Sharon (Lambert) Heiman of Seneca, and Karen (Mike) McClasky of Hoyt; brothers, Alan (Brenda) Fund of Silver Lake, and Dennis (Mary Beth) Fund of Wamego; 15 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and an adopted grandson, Lil Man.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Rocky Fund.

Funeral services were at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. Family greeted friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Inurnment will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Wetmore Men’s Club c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.

The Sabetha Herald 1/25/2016