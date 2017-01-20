Memories 1.25.2017

125 Years Ago

Friday, January 22, 1892

Much genuine sorrow has been felt among many friends here at the sad news of the death of Miss Belle Cleveland at Baileyville, last Friday. Her death was caused by grip and heart failure. She was a young lady of education, refinement, rare gifts and a charming personality that made her friends wherever she went. The parents and sister, who are left, have the deepest sympathy of their many friends in this sad visitation of the Angel of Death.

J. Howard Moore, the young silver tongue of Kansas, will give a temperance address in Oneida on Friday evening, Jan. 29. Subject, “The Scourge of the Republic.” All who can should hear Mr. Moore as he is called one of the best speakers in our state.

OPINION—If the grip would kill off a lot of those old barnacles that stick to the St. Joseph Herald with their long-winded pieces on theology, the Russian invader would receive a vote of thanks from all the Herald’s readers, outside of the writers of the afore-mentioned articles.

While we were basking in the torrid heat of twenty below zero, it made one shiver to think that in Dakota it was actually forty below. Wonder they do not freeze up there.

100 Years Ago

Thursday, January 25, 1917

And there are women who believe in the rights of Woman! Here is a little story of married life from the Public Mind column of the Kansas City Times of this morning: “How is this for a morning at home? Up at 5 o’clock, tred the furnace, took out the ashes, swept the basement floor, got breakfast, took coffee up to wife in bed, polished two pairs of shoes and put on heel plates, put on two new lights and filled two lamps with gas, fed the chickens, shaved, dressed, straightened the room, ran two blocks for a car and reached my office at 8 o’clock. –employer”

Leave your garage door open when you are working with your car. An increasing number of automobile exhaust asphyxiations has prompted the government to issue a warning against operating automobile engines in small garages with doors and windows closed.

William Rufus Emery was the proud bearer of the news to school Monday that a little brother had arrived at his home the afternoon before. Being the eldest in the family is a new experience to William Rufus. Mrs. Gertude Bruner Elliot and son, Robert, were visitors in the Bruner home over Sunday.

Don’t miss the Emporia Glee Club at high school Monday.

75 Years Ago

Wednesday, January 28, 1942

Rev. E. L. Baker, pastor of the Sabetha Congregational church and chairman of the Sabetha Council for Civilian Defense, was given a hearty vote of endorsement Thursday evening following a Kiwanis club meeting. Assembled were the heads of all committees of the civilian defense council and other local persons who are taking part in the defense program.

With cash corn prices advancing steadily the past few weeks, the government has commenced to move the stored corn in the Farmers elevator in Sabetha to cattle feeders in this vicinity. The first of the week Warren Mettlen, manager of the elevator, reported that 6,000 bushels of the corn had been sold and will be delivered on demand. Mettlen had 30,000 bushels of government corn in storage in the warehouse.

Under the direction of the Nemaha county selective service board, plans are being completed for the registration of an estimated 1032 prospective selective inductees aged 20 years and from 35 to 44 years of age. The registration will be held from seven in the morning until nine in the evening of Monday, February 16, at nine designated places in Nemaha county all in town or community centers.

50 Years Ago

Thursday, January 26, 1967

Tuesday was accident day in this area. Nemaha County Sheriff L. L. Swartz reports three accidents in this area occurred Tuesday. The first happened around 2:40 in the afternoon when cars driven by Deryl Geer and David Brunner collided a mile and a half west of Sabetha near the Henry Plattner farm. Around midnight Tuesday, Alan Hartter, son of Mr. and Mrs. Eldon Hartter, rolled the 1957 Chevrolet he was driving. Sheriff Swartz said the vehicle rolled over twice and was completely demolished but young Hartter escaped without serious injury even though he was sitting on the seat belts in the car.

Albany Historical Society purchased the Berwick School House from the Andy Garber Estate, and will move it from its present location to the grounds at Albany. As the country schools are fast becoming a thing of the past and the school houses are being used for other things, the Albany Society feels that they were very fortunate in acquiring the Berwick School House to preserve it.

Eleven Nebraska and Kansas towns on the Beatrice-Horton branch of Rock Island soon will be without any rail service. On Jan. 6, the Interstate Commerce Commission told the Rock Island it may proceed with plans to abandon the 87 miles of track on the branch.

Movie Tower demolished—A strong wind, or perhaps even a small tornado, was blamed for knocking down and demolishing the screen tower at the Nemaha Drive In Theater a mile north of town Tuesday night. The tall screen had been standing for 12 years. Mr. Ernie Block, owner of the theater, estimated that the cost of a new screen would be between 8-10 thousand dollars. He said the screen was partially insured.

25 Years Ago

Wednesday, January 22, 1992

Sabetha Couple Are Conservation Winners—Willard “Bud” and Erma Kurz of Sabetha think that conservation is a great thing. “If any place needed conservation, our farm did. We watched truckloads of soil wash away before the terraces were built,” said Willard and Erma, who along with Willard’s brother-in-law Lloyd Miller of St. Joseph, Mo., are co-owners and recipients of a 1991 Kansas Bankers Association’s Award for Soil Conservation.

Sabetha High School senior Ryan Edelman signed a letter of intent on Friday, Jan. 17, to attend Garden City Community College for the next two years. He will receive a full books and tuition scholarship and participate on the meats judging team at the college. Shown with him are SHS agriculture instructor Garry Couchman, Garden City meats judging team coach Gale Seibert and Ryan’s parents, Lyla and Lyle Edelman. Ryan has participated on the meats judging team at SHS for four years. He won the district contest last year, and placed among the top 20 individuals in the state. He was also a member of the school’s team which placed fifth at state. Ryan plans to major in agriculture or meats science.

After a wintery blast Wednesday, Jan. 15, the days warmed up considerably. A strong northerly wind had brought the cold blast, with temperatures below zero and a wind chill down to -50. Temperatures warmed up the rest of the week, with highs in the 30s and 40s and sunny skies. Monday, Jan. 20, the thermometer soared to about the 60-degree mark.

10 Years Ago

Wednesday, January 24, 2007

On Saturday, Jan. 20, U.S. Senator Sam Brownback announced his candidacy for President of the United States.

Edna Mae Schmitt, a resident of the Apostolic Christian Home in Sabetha, celebrated her 104th birthday Sunday, Jan. 21. She was honored at a celebration Friday at the Home.

Head Start in Sabetha is offering parenting classes based on “Common Sense Parenting” from Boys Town. This five-week long class, which meets for two hours each week, includes effective praise preventive and corrective teaching, and staying calm.