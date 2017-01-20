Morrill Tip-Top participates in citizenship projects

Submitted by Emmie Grimm, Reporter

Citizenship and 4-H go hand in hand. Morrill Tip-Top 4-H members gathered together at the Morrill Community Building on 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016,to participate in several citizenship projects.

The members made 20 soft fleece hats for children. The hats were donated to the Nemaha County Christmas Store. The members also enjoyed making 50 Christmas cards to be delivered to the Meals on Wheels recipients.

Another citizenship project the members participated in was tying quilts for World Relief. This was an opportunity for the members to use the skills they have learned throughout the year to help others.

The members also raked leaves for a few homes in Morrill with a fun Rake and Run project. The members then enjoyed a pizza lunch!

Through citizenship projects, the 4-H members learn how to take action to help others. They also learn to show respect and compassion toward other people. 4-H encourages members to be involved and to be an active, responsible citizen making a difference in the lives of others.