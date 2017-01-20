Nemaha County Commission 1.17.17

The Board of Nemaha County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, Jan. 17, in the Commissioner’s Room of the Nemaha County Courthouse. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Tim Burdiek leading the flag salute. Present also were Commissioners Dennis Henry and Gary Scoby, Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum, Office Manager Kathy Haverkamp and County Clerk Mary Kay Schultejans recording the minutes.

Norman Kroemer, Eldon Kaster, Dean Korber, Brent Lortscher and Garrett Stallbaumer with Bern Fire District No. 4; Garrett Nordstrom with Governmental Assistance Services; and Heidi Wolfgang with KMZA Radio came before the board for a public hearing to be held to consider the re-application of Bern Fire District No. 4 for a Kan-Step Grant to be used to build a new fire station in Bern.

Burdiek opened the public hearing at 10:30 a.m. for any public comments or questions concerning the grant application. Discussion was held concerning why Bern Fire District’s application was denied in 2016 and what needs to be done differently this time.

Chairman Burdiek closed the public hearing at 10:50 a.m. Following the public hearing, Commissioners gave their approval for Bern Fire District No. 4 to move forward with the grant application for 2017. Also, Commissioners stated that they would provide a letter of support to be submitted along with the grant application.

Noxious Weed/Emergency Preparedness Director Todd Swart, Deputy Treasurer Janell Niehues, Ronnebaum, Sheriff Rich Vernon, Senior Services/Public Transit Director Diane Yunghans, District Court Clerk Amy Boeckman, Register of Deeds Roxann Holthaus and Schultejans were present for a quarterly Department Head meeting with commissioners. Discussion was held concerning proposed changes to the 2017 Reorganization and the 2017 Employee Handbook for Nemaha County.

The board discussed further changes to be made to the Nemaha County 2017 Employee Handbook. Following discussion, the commissioners approved the Nemaha County 2017 Employee Handbook.

Department Reports

Ronnebaum advised the board that he had the crews out Sunday morning spreading salt/sand on county roads. He opened Bridge L-2 in Capioma Township for cars and pickup trucks only. They have enough salt/sand mixture on hand to handle one more winter weather event. Ronnebaum let commissioners know that he is debating about whether or not to get more for this winter.

Yunghans came before the board to let Commissioners know that Kristi Frye in the Transportation Department has resigned effective Jan. 10. Yunghans requested permission to advertise for a relief person to fill in at the Seneca Nutrition Center or the Sabetha Nutrition Center when necessary. Commissioners advised Yunghans to move forward with advertising for this position.

Vernon advised the board that they are currently holding 12 inmates in the jail and booked six individuals into the jail this past week.

County Attorney Brad Lippert spoke to commissioners about possible changes to the Nemaha County Employee Handbook for 2017.

The commissioners approved the Nemaha County 2017 Reorganization. Commissioners signed the reorganization as presented.

Also at the meeting:

Scoby signed the Clerk’s Monthly Fees Report for December 2016 as presented.

The board reviewed vouchers submitted by the different departments that were paid at the middle of January.

The board reviewed and approved the minutes from the Jan. 9 meeting.

The next regularly scheduled meeting was held on Monday, Jan. 23. These minutes were not available The Herald’s press time.