Saylors contribute $700,000 to endow four initiatives

It was made public at a press conference on Wednesday, Jan. 18, that the USD No. 113 Foundation recently had received a $700,000 boost from a local couple — Kent and Donna Saylor.

“We both are very proud of USD 113 and the benefits it provides to its students and to the community. Many members of the Morrill and Sabetha communities have been very supportive of the various Saylor family business throughout the years,” said the Saylors in a written statement. Therefore, we decided it was time to return support back to the community. We determined the way to accomplish our goal was through the local schools.”

Initially, the Saylors set up two through KU Endowment —the first fund directly benefiting Sabetha graduates attending the University of Kansas, and the second fund directly benefiting all USD No. 113 students through the University of Kansas LIED Center.

In the past year, members of the USD No. 113 Foundation Board — under the leadership of Board President Lynn Hennigan, and former president Jason Mitchell — have been working to modernize the Foundation and increase its ability to accept a range of gifts, and provide significant earnings on those endowments.

“When the USD 113 School Foundation became more proactive in the past year, we decided the time was right to increase the benefit to the community and its school by establishing a set of Sabetha scholarship and school support funds through the USD 113 Foundation,” the Saylors said.

The Saylors contributed $150,000 to each of three funds — USD No. 113 Apple Seed Innovative Program Development Fund; Sabetha Community and Kent and Donna Saylor Sabetha High School Fine Arts Support Fund; Sabetha Community and Kent and Donna Saylor Sabetha High School Extracurricular Activity Fund — and $250,000 to the Sabetha Community and Kent and Donna Saylor Sabetha High School Scholarship.

“When it comes to giving of one’s self, we are educated that there are the three Ts — time, talent, treasure,” Hennigan said. “When it comes to serving the students of this school district, Kent and Donna have gone above and beyond exemplifying all three. This is nothing new. Kent and Donna have been giving the three Ts to support our schools for many years.”

The Endowments

· The USD No. 113 Apple Seed Innovative Program Development Fund will provide grants for new and innovative projects, available to all teachers with the USD No. 113 district.

· The Sabetha Community and Kent and Donna Saylor Sabetha High School Fine Arts Support Fund will provide grants for enhanced fine arts, such as music, vocal and art for Sabetha students.

· The Sabetha Community and Kent and Donna Saylor Sabetha High School Extracurricular Activity Fund will provide grants for enhanced extracurricular activities for Sabetha students.

· The Sabetha Community and Kent and Donna Saylor Sabetha High School Scholarship will provide scholarships for graduates of Sabetha High School.

Because the funds donated by the Saylors are endowments, Hennigan said, the actual money donated will not be spent for the purposes of the four funds. Rather, the earnings from the money will be used for those purposes.

“Each fund will generate between $3,000 to $17,000 annually that will be granted toward the fund’s intended purpose,

Hennigan said. “This legacy will last long past Kent and Donna’s last breaths.”

Each of the four endowments has been set up to allow additional donations, so community members are welcome to contribute to any of the endowment funds.

USD No. 113 Superintendent Todd Evans said he is excited about the opportunities and additional benefits to district students that the funds will provide.

“What has been most intriguing have been the conversations that have been taking place regarding the potential for the innovative program funds,” Evans said. “Our teachers are excited and talking about previously impossible tools for learning including robotics and drone technology.”

“Our operating budgets have been stagnant or decreasing for so long that these innovative conversations have become a thing of the past,” he said.” This has been a morale booster for our district.”

The Saylors

Kent is a native of Morrill, a graduate of Sabetha High School and the University of Kansas, with both a business and law degree. Donna is from Ottawa and also attended the University of Kansas. The couple moved to Morrill in 1972, at which time Kent began working in banking, insurance and law. Donna was the first Sabetha preschool teacher, and has been volunteering at Sabetha Elementary School for 27 years. The couple moved from Morrill to their current home in Sabetha in 1993. Their four daughters are all graduates of Sabetha High School.

USD No. 113 Foundation

The Foundation currently has 23 active funds, totaling more than $1 million. It also serves as pass through for many privately funded projects for the schools within the district.

The USD No. 113 Foundation is able to accept gifts of cash, grain, real estate, securities/mutual funds, and direct transfers from tax-deferred retirement accounts.

To learn more about the USD No. 113 Foundation, view online at www.foundation113.com, or contact the district office.