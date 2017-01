University Honors: Cloud County Community College

Cloud County Community College has announced the names of local students on their Fall 2016 Honor Roll.

Hannah Holthaus of Seneca and Brianna Niehues of Goff were named to the Cloud County Community College Fall 2016 Honor Roll.

To be named to the honor roll, students must be enrolled in a minimum of 12 hours of college coursework and earned a semester grade point average of 3.6-3.899.