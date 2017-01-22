A cough or a sneeze can spread disease

A cough or a sneeze can spread disease so protect yourself and others from the flu. At the peak of cold and flu season, the number of reports has increased in the Midwest.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, flu symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, headache, chills, fatigue and sometimes diarrhea and vomiting.

Flu viruses are spread mainly by droplets made when people with flu cough, sneeze or talk. It is important to know that even if you don’t have a fever, you may have the flu and be contagious if you get flu symptoms.

What should you do if you get sick or have symptoms? The CDC recommends that you stay home and avoid contact for at least 24 hours after your fever is gone except to get medical care or for other necessities. Stay away from others as much as possible to prevent making others sick. Continue to cover your coughs and sneezes, and wash hands frequently even after you return to class or work.

The easiest way to prevent the flu is to get vaccinated.

Kansas Radon Action Month

January is radon action month in Kansas to call attention to the fact that elevated radon levels have been found in every Kansas county.

The Kansas Radon Program produces, on a semi-annual basis, updated maps documenting radon measurement activity across the state and at the county level for all counties. Current maps with data through June 2016 are available at www.kansasradonprogram.org.

The intent and design on the maps is a reporting tool to the radon industry and the Kansas public on radon measurement activity. The maps are not designed or able to tell a homeowner in Kansas what their radon value will be upon testing.

The only way to determine the radon level is to test. Test kits are available for a small fee at Meadowlark Extension District offices.