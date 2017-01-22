Wild Times: I felt the sting!

About once a year, I will run into either a bumblebee or a nest of wasps. Usually the outcome of those encounters works in the favor of the flying insects.

I hate getting stung! It burns like crazy! I have heard people refer to what I call wasps as hornets. I believe that most of the insects that I refer to as wasps are called yellow-jackets. Hornets are similar to yellow-jackets, but we actually have no hornets in North America. Actually, I take that back, we do have one species of hornet in this country and I ran into one of them last Saturday. You may find it hard to believe that I could possibly run into a hornet in January, but I am telling you the truth.

This hornet was actually a Ruger Model 77 chambered in .22 Hornet. I have had this rifle for several years, but I had never taken it out for a spin. A couple of years ago I purchased a case of ammo and stashed it away for a rainy day. Well, Saturday was not a rainy day but it was as close as I could get. I had purchased a Leupold VX-1 a short time after receiving the rifle but had never mounted it on the rifle.

Several months ago, I pulled the scope out of the box and mounted it on the rifle. For years, I have read articles touting this caliber and all of them have been very favorable. The .22 Hornet was developed and introduced way back in 1930. It is a cartridge that is more powerful than the .22 WMR and the .17 HMR with higher velocity pushing a bullet that is twice as heavy. The .22 Long Rifle and WMR are rimfire cartridges. The .22 Hornet is a centerfire cartridge. Because of this, the cartridge is reloadable and handloadable, which makes it very desirable and versatile .

As I was studying on this incredible caliber, I discovered one very interesting fact. The .22 Hornet was used during World War II by Air Force crews. It was basically used as a survival firearm. The ammunition that was used consisted of soft point expanding bullets. These bullets were not allowed to be used during the war on humans because of the expansion of the bullets. I found that fact hard to believe — that during a war where men are killing each other, certain bullets were not allowed! The gun was to be solely used on survival killing of wild game if needed.

A little side note here is that later on in the war, the Air Force determined that if self defense was an issue the gun could be used as such! I had no clue what to expect from the rifle as I headed out the door to sight in the gun. I was using Hornady V-Max ammunition with a 35 grain bullet. I pulled up the ballistics chart from Hornady and found that the bullet should be sighted in to hit 2.9 inches high at 100 yards. This would make the bullet hit dead on at 200 yards. The bullet would have a velocity of just over 3,000 feet per second.

That is moving! I got set up and went to work. I started out at 25 yards to see if I was even on the paper. It was. I moved back to 50 yards and began to make adjustments to the Leupold. The first thing I noticed was there was absolutely no recoil with the shot. It was just like shooting a .22 Long Rifle. I was thoroughly enjoying pulling the trigger on this rifle! It did not take long before I had the rifle shooting a less than one inch group. I moved back to 100 yards and went back to work. A couple of clicks on the scope and I had the rifle shooting 2.75 inches high at 100 yards. I decided to shoot a three shot group before calling it quits.

When I was done, I had a less than one inch group! I was thrilled, and I was hooked. I was stung by the hornet and I did not even mind. The nice thing about the .22 Hornet is that is a great cartridge to use on varmints such as coyotes. It is a very adequate round to use when calling coyotes out to ranges of 200 yards. If you want a fun rifle to shoot that won’t break the bank and is easy on the body, then check out the .22 Hornet.