Bluejay boys start strong, finish Burlington Tournament 1-2

Prairie View

The Sabetha High School Bluejay boys opened the Burlington Tournament Tuesday, Jan. 17, by taking on the 6-2 Prairie View Buffaloes in first round action. The Jays outscored the Buffaloes in three of four quarters and won 41-32.

“We trailed 5-0 early and then clamped down with our defense,” said Head Coach Scott Burger. “We limited them on the offensive boards, giving them only one shot.”

The Jays held a narrow advantage, 7-5, at the end of the first frame and took a 20-12 lead heading into the locker room at the intermission.

Prairie View outscored Sabetha in the third quarter 15-12 and narrowed the margin to 5-point deficit. The Buffalo full court pressure forced the Jays to turn the ball over.

“The only area of concern from me was our turnovers versus their pressure,” Burger said. “We did a nice job of getting the ball down low and our bigs converted.”

Eric Renyer finished the night with 16 points and seven boards to lead his team in scoring in the game.

Sabetha outscored the Buffs 9-5 in the closing quarter and took the win, 41-32.

Sabetha vs. Prairie View Player TP 2PM-A 3PM-A FTM-A R A S TO PF Christian Meyer 9 2-5 0-2 5-6 1 2 3 1 0 Keegan Cox 3 0-2 1-1 0-0 2 3 2 4 0 Jesse Burger 3 1-1 0-1 1-2 9 2 1 1 1 Noah Garber 3 0-0 1-1 0-0 1 2 3 0 1 Trae Snyder 5 1-2 1-2 0-0 2 0 0 2 0 Joe Gruber 0 0-0 0-1 0-0 3 2 1 3 1 Kyle Grimm 2 1-1 0-0 0-0 4 0 0 3 1 Eric Renyer 16 7-9 0-0 2-4 7 1 1 1 2 Sabetha Totals 12-20 | 3-8 | 8-12 | 29 | 12 | 11 | 15 | 6 | 41 Opponent Totals 11-26 | 3-12 | 1-6 | 12 | 8 | 8 | 2 | 12 | 32

Rock Creek

After winning their opening round game over Prairie View, the Sabetha Bluejay boys met the Rock Creek Mustangs in the semi-finals after their win over Paola. The Jays led at the half, but fell behind in the third quarter and were edged out in this one 54-50.

The two teams traded blows in the first frame with Sabetha taking the early bump, 12-9, at the end of one quarter.

“Our defense was excellent,” Coach Burger said.

Rock Creek edged out the Jays in the second frame, 11-10, attacking in the paint. But Sabetha held the narrow 22-20 advantage at the half.

“I was real happy with our effort,” Coach Burger said. “I thought we did a lot of good things.”

Rock Creek took the lead in the third frame after finding creases in Sabetha’s defense, and held the Jays to just 8 points. The Mustangs led 32-30 headed into the final period.

Both teams accelerated their offensive output in the fourth quarter. Rock Creek’s Martin Vogts erupted for 18 points in the final eight minutes.

“We just couldn’t stop him,” Coach Burger said.

Rock Creek would go on to take the 54-50 victory.

Renyer finished with 16 points, 15 rebounds, and five assists, with Christian Meyer scoring 11 and Keegan Cox accounting for 10 in the defeat.

Sabetha vs. Rock Creek Player TP 2PM-A 3PM-A FTM-A R A S TO PF Christian Meyer 11 1-5 2-3 3-4 1 1 0 3 4 Keegan Cox 10 2-3 2-4 0-0 2 4 2 3 2 Jesse Burger 0 0-0 0-1 0-0 3 1 0 0 1 Noah Garber 3 0-0 1-1 0-0 1 0 1 2 0 Trae Snyder 3 0-0 1-1 0-0 0 1 1 1 0 Joe Gruber 4 2-7 0-0 0-0 4 4 1 3 3 Kyle Grimm 3 1-4 0-0 1-2 4 0 1 1 2 Eric Renyer 16 6-12 0-0 4-5 15 5 0 3 2 Sabetha Totals 12-31 | 6-10 | 8-11 | 30 | 16 | 6 | 16 | 14 | 50 Opponent Totals 19-36 | 1-14 | 13-18 | 25 | 5 | 0 | 0 | 13 | 54

Iola

The Iola Mustangs entered the Burlington tournament with a matching record to the Bluejays at 5-3. Iola lost their opening game to Paola, beat Rock Creek and would meet Sabetha in the consolation bracket finale. The Mustangs took a narrow lead to start and refused to give it up, defeating Sabetha 49-43.

Iola would start the game by going on a 8-2 run through the first four minutes of the game. The Jays would battle back and close the gap to 13-10 at the end of one.

“Our guards did a great job of getting the ball inside,” Coach Burger said.

Renyer had 8 points in the paint with Kyle Grimm and Joe Gruber adding 4 points apiece in the first half. Sabetha fell a little bit further behind in the second period and trailed 26-19 at the intermission.

The Jays outscored the Mustangs 15-10 in the third quarter to bring them within a couple of points, 36-34, at the end of three. Sabetha’s bigs got into a little bit of foul trouble and had to give up some space. Iola took advantage and outscored their opponent in the closing quarter to take the win 49-43.

Renyer finished with 15, Grimm had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Noah Garber had six assists in the contest. The difference maker in the game was Sabetha’s free throw shooting and their turnovers.