Brown County Sheriff 1.23.17

There are 18 inmates in the Brown County Jail – 15 males and three females.

On Jan. 14, Chris Brassfield, 34, of Robinson was arrested on a charge of aggravated battery.

On Jan. 16, Prince Shaw, 26, of Sabetha was arrested on Brown County failure to appear warrants. Shaw was additionally charged with possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking contraband into a correctional facility.

On Jan. 16, Vanessa Esterl, 25, of Sabetha was arrested on a Riley County misdemeanor theft warrant.

On Jan. 16, Gabriel Lynn, 33, of Morrill was arrested on a charge of criminal damage to property.

On Jan. 17, Anjela Dugger, 42, of Atchison was arrested for driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked.

On Jan. 22, Ashley Dithmart, 31, of Fairview was arrested on Brown County and Nemaha County warrants for worthless check.