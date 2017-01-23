Ila Arnold

Ila Mae (Gilfillan) Arnold, 87, of Sabetha died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.

Ila was born the youngest of six children to Eugene Ray and Emma Helen (Buntz) Gilfillan on April 16, 1929.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Walter Eugene Arnold, Jr.; her siblings and their spouses, Warren (Nancy) Gilfillan, Wayne (Bessie) Gilfillan, Clyda (Harold) Schmidt, Evelyn (Dick) Wilhelm, and a brother-in-law, Norman Arnold.

Ila is survived by her daughters, Nancy (Zane) Painter of Sabetha and Cynthia (Phillip) Fritz of Verdon, Neb.; son, Daniel (Regina) Arnold of Atwater, Calif.; grandchildren, Nick (Crystal) Painter of Topeka, Jennifer (Sid) Ewing of Hutchinson, and Melissa (Joe) Chavez, Laura (Don) Iiler III and Jon (Jennifer) Arnold, all of Atwater, Calif., Erin (Zak) Harrington of Spicewood, Texas, and Jed (Rachel) Fritz of Verdon, Neb.; 16 great-grandchildren, Faith, Reyna, Joe Jr. and Uriah Chavez, Braeden, Reagen and Dallas Hyler, Eliana, Logan and Weston Arnold, Aubrey and Layla Ewing, Finley and Garret Harrington, and Halleigh and Casen Fritz; sister, Maxine Arnold of Sabetha; and many nieces and nephews and their families.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Dorr and Clark Funeral Home with Dave Clark officiating. Interment will be held at the Verdon Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 7 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at the Dorr and Clark Funeral Home.

The Sabetha Herald 1/25/2017