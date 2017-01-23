breaking news New

Jay grapplers capture fifth in Sadowski tournament

The Sabetha High School Bluejay wrestlers traveled to Holton on Saturday, Jan. 21, to compete in the 2017 Sadowski Wrestling Tournament. A historically tough tournament, which featured 18 teams, the Jays came away with a fifth place finish.

The Jays placed seven wrestlers in the tournament, and senior 126-pound Seth Harrell led the way with a first place gold medal. Harrell entered the tourney with a 19-2 record, and he dominated the field on Saturday — picking up another four wins.

“This was a very tough tournament, and the hardest part of it was all of the new wrestlers we faced,” Harrell said. “It was a great tournament to win personally.”

“I feel like I am starting to peak with the league tournament coming up and then followed by the regionals,” Harrell said. “My goal is to take the league title and win regionals and then cap it off by taking the title at Hays. I am really working hard to stay focused.”

Sophomores 182-pound Cauy Rokey and 285-pound Elliott Strahm each picked up silver medals. Rokey and Strahm entered the weekend’s action with 19-3 and 17-3 records, respectively.

Junior 145-pound Brandon Brownlee, sophomore 152-pound Kamden Brownlee, and senior 195-pound Brendan Rokey finished in fifth place at the conclusion of the tournament.

Junior 170-pound Tanner Ukele finished in sixth place, picking up another three wins during the action.

“I am beyond pleased with Saturday’s results!” said Head Coach Ricky Creek. “We wrestled even better than we did Thursday night with even fewer mistakes. I think the kids have bought into the process of the season and are focused on making small improvements and getting better each day and each match.”

The team title went to Andover Central with 176 points, followed by Shawnee Heights with 162.5, Basehor-Linwood with 151, El Dorado with 134.5, and Sabetha with 128 points. The Jays will be in action at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at Atchison.

1.20.2017 @ Holton

TEAM 1

Weight Class

Name

Opponent

Team

Win/Lose

Score

120

Mitchell

Koelzer

OLA

L

Fall

Randall

OTT

L

15-0

126

Harrell

Hatfield

OSK

W

Fall

Rousch

PL

W

14-1

Patch

ACCHS

W

11-3

Amaro

WE

W

10-0

132

Wisdom

Brede

SME

L

Fall

Demerit

MH

W

Fall

Schell

ED

L

Fall

138

Meyer

Guess

PL

W

10-6

Gfeller

ROSS

L

Fall

Grabbe

AND

W

Fall

Wathlee

SH

L

Fall

145

B. Brownlee

Nutt

OTT

L

10-2

White

SH

W

10-3

Humburg

MH

W

10-2

Jackson

HOLT

L

5-3

Mumford

ACCHS

W

FOR

152

K. Brownlee

McDermott

GAR

L

Fall

Carver

ROSS

W

Fall

Randles

TW

W

11-3

Huggins

WICH

L

7-4

VanNest

PL

W

FOR

160

Oehm

Gries

GAR

L

Fall

Willits

OSK

W

Fall

Stowe

OLA

L

Fall

170

Okele

Baubit

DON

W

Fall

Price

HOL

L

Fall

Santender

GAR

W

5-1

Devoran

ROSS

W

8-4

Schmidt

SME

L

Fall

Munoz

SH

L

Forfeit

182

C. Rokey

Miller

SME

W

Fall

Miller

OSK

W

Fall

Morgan

ED

L

1-0

195

B. Rokey

Rossillon

PL

W

Fall

Ray

OTT

L

Fall

Flowers

GAR

L

Fall

McGlory

WICH

W

FOR

285

E. Strahm

Dick

OSK

W

Fall

Vesper

OLA

W

Fall

Skinner

ACCHS

W

Fall

Tannahill

HOLT

L

Fall

