Jay grapplers capture fifth in Sadowski tournament

The Sabetha High School Bluejay wrestlers traveled to Holton on Saturday, Jan. 21, to compete in the 2017 Sadowski Wrestling Tournament. A historically tough tournament, which featured 18 teams, the Jays came away with a fifth place finish.

The Jays placed seven wrestlers in the tournament, and senior 126-pound Seth Harrell led the way with a first place gold medal. Harrell entered the tourney with a 19-2 record, and he dominated the field on Saturday — picking up another four wins.

“This was a very tough tournament, and the hardest part of it was all of the new wrestlers we faced,” Harrell said. “It was a great tournament to win personally.”

“I feel like I am starting to peak with the league tournament coming up and then followed by the regionals,” Harrell said. “My goal is to take the league title and win regionals and then cap it off by taking the title at Hays. I am really working hard to stay focused.”

Sophomores 182-pound Cauy Rokey and 285-pound Elliott Strahm each picked up silver medals. Rokey and Strahm entered the weekend’s action with 19-3 and 17-3 records, respectively.

Junior 145-pound Brandon Brownlee, sophomore 152-pound Kamden Brownlee, and senior 195-pound Brendan Rokey finished in fifth place at the conclusion of the tournament.

Junior 170-pound Tanner Ukele finished in sixth place, picking up another three wins during the action.

“I am beyond pleased with Saturday’s results!” said Head Coach Ricky Creek. “We wrestled even better than we did Thursday night with even fewer mistakes. I think the kids have bought into the process of the season and are focused on making small improvements and getting better each day and each match.”

The team title went to Andover Central with 176 points, followed by Shawnee Heights with 162.5, Basehor-Linwood with 151, El Dorado with 134.5, and Sabetha with 128 points. The Jays will be in action at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at Atchison.