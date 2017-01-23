Lady Jays go 1-2 at Burlington Tournament

The Sabetha High School Lady Jays tipped off the Burlington Invitational Tournament on Tuesday, Jan. 17, taking on the 6-2 Labette County Lady Grizzlies. It was an even match through the first frame, but the Grizzlies overpowered Sabetha in the paint in the middle two quarters and the Jays suffered a 67-38 loss.

“We got off to a good start by taking care of the basketball, playing good defense and moving the ball to get looks that we knocked down,” said Head Coach Alex McAfee.

The score would be knotted at 14 at the end of the first.

“They went on a huge run in the second quarter,” McAfee said. “They pressured us into turnovers, bad shots and playing in transition.”

Labette County put up 22 points in the second frame and led 36-21 at the break.

Another big third quarter for the Grizzlies extended their lead as they outscored Sabetha 23-10 and led 59-31 at the end of three. Sabetha played tough to the end but fell to Labette County in the opener, 67-38.

Sabetha vs. Labette County Player TP 2PM-A 3PM-A FTM-A R A S TO PF Lauren Huber 8 2-4 0-6 4-4 0 2 3 3 2 Skylar McAfee 2 1-4 0-2 0-2 10 0 1 4 0 Trista Argabright 7 2-2 1-2 0-0 2 1 0 4 4 Hillary Krebs 13 2-4 3-6 0-0 3 2 0 2 0 Maggi Hughes 0 0-1 0-3 0-0 1 0 0 0 0 Ellie Meyer 6 3-6 0-0 0-0 8 1 0 2 1 Jessica Payne 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 2 0 0 0 0 Grace Kuenzi 1 0-3 0-0 1-2 5 0 0 0 2 Kinley Schuette 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 1 0 0 1 0 Morgan Schuette 1 0-0 0-3 1-2 2 1 1 2 1 Sabetha Totals 10-26 | 4-22 | 6-10 | 34 | 7 | 5 | 18 | 10 | 38 Opponent Totals 21-48 | 5-15 | 10-13 | 36 | 17 | 9 | 7 | 8 | 67

Prairie View

After suffering a first round loss to the eventual tournament champs, Labette County, Sabetha was slated to take on the Prairie View Lady Buffaloes in the consolation bracket on Friday, Jan. 20. The Buffaloes lost their opener to Independence.

The Lady Jays took the Buffaloes by the horns to take the win, 47-17.

Sabetha’s defense held Prairie View to single digits in each quarter, allowing just 2 points to their opponent in the first frame. The Lady Jays would lead 11-2 at the end of the first quarter.

“Our biggest key was our focus on defense,” Coach McAfee said. “We wanted to create turnovers that we were able to score off of, and we wanted to take away points in the paint.”

Prairie View managed just 4 points in the second quarter, with Sabetha executing their defensive game plan. Sabetha led 25-6 at the break.

Sabetha extended their lead in the second half, jumping out to a 41-13 advantage after three quarters, before putting the Buffs away by a score of 47-17.

Ten Lady Jays posted points in the win, with Grace Kuenzi leading her team with 10, Hillary Krebs with 8, and Trista Argabright with 7. Sabetha would meet Rock Creek in the final game of the tournament.

Sabetha vs. Prairie View Player TP 2PM-A 3PM-A FTM-A R A S TO PF Lauren Huber 2 1-2 0-2 0-2 1 1 3 6 0 Skylar McAfee 1 0-1 0-0 1-2 1 2 3 1 3 Trista Argabright 7 2-3 1-2 0-0 2 2 2 1 1 Hillary Krebs 8 0-1 2-5 2-2 3 4 2 2 1 Maggi Hughes 5 1-1 1-2 0-0 4 1 0 0 1 Ellie Meyer 2 1-6 0-0 0-0 2 0 1 3 1 Jessica Payne 1 0-1 0-0 1-2 2 0 0 0 0 Grace Kuenzi 10 5-8 0-0 0-0 4 1 2 2 0 Kinley Schuette 6 0-3 2-3 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 Morgan Schuette 5 0-1 1-2 2-2 0 3 0 0 1 Sabetha Totals 10-27 | 7-16 | 6-10 | 19 | 14 | 13 | 15 | 8 | 47 Opponent Totals 4-16 | 2-7 | 3-6 | 19 | 4 | 7 | 30 | 13 | 17

Rock Creek

Sabetha’s Lady Jays advanced to the finals of the consolation bracket after defeating Prairie View on Friday, and met the Lady Mustangs of Rock Creek Saturday, Jan. 21. The 1-9 Mustangs had their shot dialed in for this one, and Sabetha suffered the loss — 41-32.

Rock Creek stretched an 8-0 lead through the first three minutes of the contest and hit three treys in the first frame to lead 11-5 after one quarter. Kuenzi had all 5 of her team’s points in the quarter.

Rock Creek dropped three more triples in the second quarter, having seven for the game, on their way to outscoring Sabetha 9-5 in the period. At the break the Jays trailed 20-10.

“We just struggled to score,” Coach McAfee said. “But our kids continued to play hard and gave us everything they had.”

Krebs hit a pair of triples in the third period to help lead her team, while Sabetha’s defense took away the long ball. Rock Creek led 35-21 headed into the final stanza.

It was a close scoring final quarter, but the Mustangs maintained their advantage and Sabetha would drop the loss 51-32.

“We got beat by a hot shooting team,” Coach McAfee said.