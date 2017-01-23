Nemaha County District Court 1.23.17

CRIMINAL CASES FINISHED (DISMISSAL INCLUDED)

Gale Nightengale of Seneca, sentenced to 12 months in the Nemaha County Jail, must serve 72 hours, and 2,160 hours of house arrest, remainder of sentence suspended for 12 month probation with court services, on a charge of driving under the influence – fourth or subsequent charge.

MARRIAGE LICENSES ISSUED

Logan T. Fehr, 20, of Sabetha, and Tabitha K. Baumgartner, 19, of Bern.

TRAFFIC

Dylan Fund of Wetmore, expired registration, $108 costs.

David Winter of Hiawatha, expired registration and one-way glass or sun-screening device, headlamps, $153 fines and fees.

Hannah Rokey of Sabetha, speeding 68/55, $171 fines and fees.