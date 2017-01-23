Nemaha County Sheriff 1.23.17

ARRESTS

Tex L. Goodpasture, 24, of Sabetha was arrested by Sabetha Police Department (PD) on Jan. 17 for the offense of driving while suspended. He was released on a $750 surety bond on Jan. 17 with a court date of 4 p.m. Feb. 16.

Matthew J. Heideman, 29, of Seneca was arrested by Seneca PD on Jan. 16 for the offense of domestic battery. He was released on Jan. 17 on $3,500 surety bond with a court date of 9 a.m. Feb. 15.

Janet K. Anderson, 57, of Topeka was booked into the Nemaha County Jail on Jan. 19 on a Nemaha County warrant for giving a worthless check to Country Mart in the sum of $94.42. She was released on $340 own recognizance bond on Jan. 20 with a court date of 10 a.m. Feb. 14.

Paul A. Mills, 51, of Seneca was booked into the Nemaha County Jail on Jan. 19, on three Nemaha County warrants: four counts of criminal threat, and one count each of theft of property and battery. He remains in custody with bond set at a total of $21,000.

Jeffrey D. Walter, 54, of Topeka was booked into the Nemaha County Jail on Jan. 21 on a Nemaha County warrant for failure to appear. Walter remains in custody with bond set at $2,500.

ACCIDENTS

At 5:10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, John Jeanneret, 48, of Onaga was attempting to pull into a parking stall on First Street just north of Commercial in Centralia when he struck a parked vehicle owned by Josh Bachman. Jeanneret was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado, and the parked vehicle was a 2000 Chrysler 300. Damage was estimated at more than $1,000.

At 6:40 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, Mollie E. Hiltibrand, 25, of Corning was traveling westbound on Kansas Highway 9, 1/4 mile west of K Road when she struck a deer. She was driving a 2014 Ford Explorer. Damage was estimated at more than $1,000.

REPORTED CRIMES / INCIDENT RESPONSES

On Jan. 20, the 2001 Ford Expedition stolen on Jan. 16 from the Sabetha area was recovered by Topeka Police Department.