City gives nod to cemetery proposal

A much smaller crowd was present for discussion on the proposed cemetery expansion land at the Sabetha City Commission meeting Monday, Jan. 23. Kent Saylor was present to answer any questions regarding his new cemetery expansion land proposal.

Present also were Mayor Doug Clark, Commissioners Norm Schmitt, Nick Aberle and Julie Burenheide, City Administrator Doug Allen, Assistant City Administrator Bill Shroyer and City Clerk Steve Compo. Commissioner Maridel Wittmer was absent.

Cemetery Proposal

Saylor said he had received many compliments on the new location, which he first presented at the Jan. 9 commission meeting. The new proposal is for a Northeast Sabetha Cemetery location. This is a 10-acre tract located off the intersection of Kansas Highway 246 and U.S. Highway 75. Saylor said he will still provide right-of-way for streets, concrete street access and grading for cemetery lane along the west side of the tract. A survey will need to be completed on the land.

Previously, Saylor approached the city about swapping land that is currently plotted for cemetery expansion land – known as Chapel Lawn – for other suitable land for such purpose. His plan is to develop housing on the area known as Chapel Lawn, which is located south of Oregon Street, west of the schools and east of the old sewage plant.

Saylor said he had spoken to a representative from the Sabetha Cemetery Board and received no objection on this proposed location. Matt Popkess of Popkess Mortuary was present. Commissioners asked if he had any concerns about the location. Popkess said that, after reviewing the location and access to it at various times during the day, he found minimal problems with the location.

Commissioners voted to have their attorney Martin Mishler finalize necessary legal documents for the land swap with Saylor.

Saylor said he would return at a later date with more detailed plans.

Conditional Use

Commissioners approved Resolution No. 2017-01, a conditional use permit for Jeremiah Engelken in the Central Business District, described as the West 20 feet of the East Half of Lot 10, in Block 19, in the City of Sabetha. See Resolution on page 7A of this week’s Herald.

Commissioner Schmitt opened discussion on conditional use permits by presenting some research on mixed-use business district zoning. Schmitt said he was not against conditional use permits, but he thought it might be good to review the zoning regulations.

Schmitt said it was nice to have apartments available downtown for those who need to rent, because the housing options are small and have no yard maintenance. The biggest issue, he said, was making it secluded so passers-by could not look in the windows.

“‘Conditional’ means we are bypassing the law that is already in place,” he said. “What I would like to see happen is that we look at changing the zoning rules.”

By changing the zoning rules, the city could open up the possibility for different types of housing – row housing, town homes and the like.

City Administrator Allen said a planning commissioner also had suggested reviewing the zoning regulations and not do a conditional use permit each time, but having guidelines in place.

Commissioners voted to have the planning commission develop a plan for the downtown area, which includes some housing concepts.

Also at the meeting:

Leslie Scoby and Von Lauer were present on behalf of the Greater Sabetha Community Foundation. They presented the Foundation’s newsletter and information regarding the Foundation.

Nick Scott was present on behalf of Nemaha County United 4 Youth, along with Sabetha High School SADD vice president Laurel Smith. Smith reported on activities SADD had sponsored so far this year. Scott requested the commission continue its annual donation of $2,500. The donation amount was approved.

Additionally, commissioners approved an EMT application for Lauren Livengood, and minutes from the Jan. 9 meeting.

The next regular meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13.