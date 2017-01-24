Committee to reapply for KAN STEP grant

The Bern Firehouse committee will reapply for a KAN STEP grant after being denied in September 2016 and receiving approval from the Nemaha County Commission at the Tuesday, Jan. 17, meeting.

Norman Kroemer, Eldon Kaster, Dean Korber, Brent Lortscher and Garrett Stallbaumer with Bern Fire District No. 4; Garrett Nordstrom with Governmental Assistance Services; and Heidi Wolfgang with KMZA Radio came before the Nemaha County Commission for a Jan. 17 public hearing regarding Bern Fire District No. 4 reapplying for a KAN STEP Grant in order to build a new fire station in Bern.

During the public hearing, the Bern Fire District No. 4 representatives explained to the commission that the rejection letter from the Kansas Department Of Commerce (KDOC) said “the proposed fire station is in excess of the size needed to adequately serve the community.” The representatives also said the plan this time is to submit the new application with the intent to build a three bay fire barn that will house only six of their smaller fire trucks.

Following the public hearing, the commissioners gave their approval for the committee to move forward with the grant application for 2017. The commissioners also said they would provide a letter of support to be submitted along with the grant application.

According to Stallbaumer, the new application will need to be resubmitted by Wednesday, Feb. 15, and the committee should have a response within one to two weeks on whether they were approved to continue with a new design and cost estimate.

In order to ensure success this time around, Stallbaumer said they will need to show the KDOC that Bern might be small but the fire department serves a large industry.”

“Our plan when writing the new application is to attempt to show the KDOC that although Bern may be a small town in numbers as far as population, it has a very large industry that the fire department serves,” he said. “We will go into greater detail on the number of employees that are employed in the town of Bern and also within the fire district that we serve.”

Project History

The process for building a new firehouse began in Jan. 2016 after three representatives with the Bern Firehouse approached the Nemaha County Commission about applying for the KAN STEP Grant. A public hearing was held two weeks later and was approved to move forward with the pre-application process.

After the pre-application was approved through the KDOC, a site visit meeting was held on March 7, 2016. One-hundred and twelve community members were present for the site visit meeting, where the two KDOC representatives explained the KAN STEP grant process and what was expected of the community, as well as pitfalls to watch out for.

On May 16, 2016, Bern Fire District No. 4 representatives went back before the board in order to choose a KAN STEP Grant Administrator and Architect to help complete the project.

In September 2016, the grant was denied.

About the Grant

The KAN STEP Grant will provide funds if the community is willing to provide sweat equity and donations to equal at least 35 percent of the project. As part of the grant, an income survey is conducted and a significant percentage of the fire district must be classified as “low to moderate income” according to the grant guidelines.

The KAN STEP grant is the same grant that was used to build the Bern, Morrill and other community buildings.