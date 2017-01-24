‘Graffiti’ for the win

It was a battle of the best spellers in the county Saturday, Jan. 21, with the annual Nemaha County Spelling Bee. After 29 rounds – 15 of them between the final two spellers – it came down to “graffiti.” Kari Edelman, an eighth-grade student from Sabetha Middle School correctly spelled the word after a spell down with fellow SMS eighth-grade student Spencer Strahm, who placed second.

Thirty-two spellers from Sabetha Elementary School, Sabetha Middle School, Nemaha Central Elementary/Middle School, Sts. Peter and Paul School, Centralia Schools and the Home School Group vied for a chance to advance to the Topeka Regional Bee, which will be held Saturday, March 4.

Strahm almost sealed the victory in Round 4 after being the only speller out of eight in that round to correctly spell a word. He correctly spelled “crustaceans” and then misspelled the anticipated championship word of “gendarme.”

After his misspelling, the eight spellers returned to the podium for Round 5. Strahm, Edelman and another SMS eighth-grade student – Kenzie Meyer – were among those spellers. Round 5 cut the competition in half – with four taking their seats. Meyer was one of those four, missing “tornado.”

Rounds 6, 7 and 8 carried on without a misspelled word. In Round 9, the eventual third-place finisher, Messiayah Nolte (Nemaha Central Middle School), was the only one to correctly spell his word “caboose.” When he misspelled the anticipated championship word “sultan,” all four spellers – Edelman, Strahm, Nolte and Dalton Hermesch (Sts. Peter and Paul) returned to the podium for the beginning of Round 10.

This round saw Hermesch take his seat after missing “diorama.” In Round 11, Edelman, Strahm and Nolte continued for three rounds, before Nolte went out on the word “hassock” in Round 14.

With Nolte out, it was a spell off between Edelman and Strahm for the remaining rounds. There was a chance for an Edelman victory in Round 16 after she correctly spelled “newton” and Strahm missed “protein,” but she missed her anticipated championship word, “maraca.” The two battled it out for the next 20 words before both missed their words in Round 27. When they returned to the podium, Edelman came out the victor after correctly spelling “bevel” and “graffiti” for the win.

The two were no strangers to long spell downs. An intense 41-word spell off ensued at the Sabetha PTO School Spelling Bee held earlier this month – which Strahm won.

“I was thinking that the bee was going to be just like the school level one,” Strahm said. “I was glad it was shorter.”

“I was mostly wondering how long the bee would last and hoped it didn’t last as long as the school spelling bee,” Edelman said.

Edelman and Strahm qualify to advance to the Topeka Capital Regional Bee on Saturday, March 4, at Shawnee Heights High School in Topeka.

The Regional Bee will focus on spelling and vocabulary. The winner there will advance to the National Level in Washington, D.C.

Both Edelman and Strahm expect some challenges at the Regional Bee – specifically the vocabulary portion of the contest.

“The most challenging thing about competing in the Regional Bee will probably be having rounds with vocabulary and competing against some of the best spellers in the state,” Edelman said.

“I think that the words will be the most challenging,” Strahm said. “I am also curious about the vocabulary test.”

The Nemaha County Spelling Bee was sponsored by the Alpha Kappa Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, an honorary society made up of key women educators. Students from five schools participated in the Bee. Judges were Glenda Foley of Hiawatha, Sue McAllaster of Horton, and Penny Hargrove of Hiawatha. Barbara Vitt of Seneca was the pronouncer. Committee members for this event were Betty Gleason, Carol Bishop, Lucille Pennel and Coordinator Mary Jane Fleming. The area schools registered and paid a fee to be eligible to participate.