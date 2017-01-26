4-H Club: Morrill Tip-Top

Submitted by Emmie Grimm

“Laughter is the sun that drives winter from the human face.” This quote by Victor Hugo was practiced as the Morrill Tip-Top 4-H club started their Monday, Jan. 23, meeting with a delicious soup supper provided by the families in the club.

After supper, the Morrill Tip-Top 4-H Club was called to order by President Kody Beyer. The “Flag Salute” and “4-H Pledge” were led by Isaac Hartter. Roll call was answered by “Name a goal for 2017.”

Secretary Norea Menold read the minutes of the last month’s meeting. Lucas Menold led the club in singing “Old MacDonald had a Farm.” The club sang Happy Birthday to Nate Menold. Junior Treasurer Tyler Menold gave the treasurer’s report. Reporter Emmie Grimm said that the reports had been sent to The Sabetha Herald.

Amber Menold led the club in an “unscramble the order of a business meeting” parliamentarian game. In new business, Kate Beyer moved to donate $75 to the Kansas 4-H Foundation. It was seconded and carried.

T. Menold moved to clean the Morrill Community Building as a community service project. A. Menold amended the main motion by adding the words “6 p.m. before the next meeting.” It passed as amended.

Madison Menold moved that the club take a field trip to Green Dirt Farm. It was seconded and carried. It was then decided to donate a $50 Sabetha Greenhouse gift certificate to the Brown County Spotlight auction and to participate in the county 4-H Days Model meeting on March 4.

President Kody Beyer then turned the meeting over to Vice President Cody Meyer to announce the program for the evening. Kody Beyer gave a demonstration on how to make pocket hole’s in woodworking projects to hide the screws.

Grimm gave a talk, “Hog Wild,” which was on her swine project. She included her sister Estie as a little piggy.

Meyer then gave a talk on “Meat, specifically Beef.”

“Beef is a nutritious meal,” Meyer said.

He informed the club of the different cuts of meat in a beef carcass.

Vice President Meyer then turned the meeting back over to President Kody Beyer who read the announcements. The meeting was adjourned by “jumping up as fast as you can” vote. The club then recited the 4-H motto, “To Make the Best Better.” Hartter led the club in a tasty recreational game of “unwrap the candy with gloves on.”

The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at the Morrill Community Building, with cleaning beginning at 6 p.m.

Keep the cold of winter away with laughter!