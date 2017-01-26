Ancestor Trail: Part IV, The Colorado Gold Rush Bust

With the help created by the persuasive headlines and stories of the newspapers all east of the Mississippi River then westward to Kansas City, the American people had once again become mesmerized by gold fever. Crowd mentality had set in creating a mass migration of every possible group of people from grocers to farm boys with their destination being Kansas, the spring board to the Front Range.

Before 1858, departure for this area was a careful and calculated process. But now, leave-taking had a lighter, spontaneous, almost like that of a Sunday drive-type spirit. Many anticipated that it would be an opportunity to see new country and maybe shoot a buffalo, or two. With that attitude, it now, unfortunately took on a different approach as the ruling question was no longer “why?” but “why not?”

Up until this time, only fine grains of gold known purely as trace gold had been panned or sluiced from the creeks but this was it. Those grandiose pictures painted by the newspaper headlines were far from easy to visualize.

Back in Part III of this series, I described two men, Wm. Green Russell from Georgia and his Cherokee Indian friend John Beck who had come on a couple of occasions to Ralston Creek in Central present-day Colorado to prospect for gold. Their last return trip in mid 1858 to this same place they found gold almost immediately in Ralston and other creeks nearby but the quantities were very small. Just to get back here, Beck made grand claims in his efforts to raise capital and a crew of men to join him by boasting to them that a man could earn twenty dollars a day from panning in a stream.

His dreams were soon shattered, or at least harder to visualize as all a man could earn from squatting for several hours in an ice cold stream was about fifty cents, which was barely enough money to pay for a plate of beans in Kansas City. What he left out in his sales pitch was that one must be persistent, as well as patient.

Like many people who came to these gold fields, nearly all expected plenty, and fast. What many needed to do was not to get discouraged when the stream they had been working seemed to be void of any gold, but to get out of it and go to another. Perhaps it was that attitude that many brought with them, that should have been dealt with first, as because of that far too many became easily discouraged allowing pessimism to rule their lives. Beck left his friend, but Russell soon made a strike of sizable proportions that this was indeed the type of story that newspaper headlines are written from correctly. However, it was not at Ralston Creek but rather down south at Pikes Peak.

It was Placer gold that Russell had found. Placer gold comes from within the earth’s core and from the time it was made 75 million years ago through enormous subterranean heat it has been slowly pushed to the earth’s surface until one day, it has come out of its hiding place and sits literally at the feet of someone standing in a stream. This strike was also over publicized and most definitely not one that would sustain a continual yield

Like buffalo going over a cliff, the stories of easily made riches were as abundant as those who fell for them. Just the stories generated from out of Russell’s Pikes Peak diggings alone created headlines like: The New Eldorado! Gold in Kansas Territory! The Pike’s Mines! First Arrival of Gold Dust in Kansas City! This initial strike of Russell’s did not last long and by the time the news of it reached the media, it was too late, as seldom, if at all, was a story like this ever retracted.

Those who had come, left and then returned, but were most familiar with the rigors of prospecting. These seasoned men, and especially those connected with the Russell party had found plenty of placer gold, but all knew that the main question of where this gold had come from originally, and or the mother-lode source remained yet unsolved.

With those best placer locations having already been found and worked, the summer of 1858 drew to a close with the approach of September and the inevitable winter months looming just ahead. With this seasonal change the available water in the creeks that was required to wash the gold free of its dirt had dropped significantly. Within several more weeks what water was left would start to freeze and the coming mountain storms of winter would bring to a halt most prospecting in the high country.

Time spent here from October to April would be colder, so soon an exodus took place with many going back to the central and eastern parts of the Territory of Kansas. Those hardy souls who chose to stay were by October making preparations for what laid ahead. That meant gathering forage for their livestock, as well as seasoning the meat of deer and buffalo for the long brutal winter that lay ahead. For an operation like this to sustain itself, a little more of the civilized world needed to be present. There were individual trading posts all along the Platte and Arkansas River roads but they were far and few. What needed to take place was actually something that virtually had already been in the planning stage.

Land was being claimed and staked out for the building of towns. John Beck had called the area a fine country in which to live. Ironically, before Beck’s statement it was the Plains Indians who had been quite aware of this and used this area in the foothills as their winter home away from what could be a difficult winter spent on the western high plains.

This brings to an end of Part IV. With all of the activity taking place in an area that was once the winter home to the Plains Indians, the trails leading to it were becoming well used. Build it and they will come in Part V for May 2017. Readers of the Sabetha Herald, Hiawatha World and Horton Headlight will be following the Ancestor Trail next month to Part XXIV of the American Civil War Series Soldiers Who Served From, and or Later Settled in Brown Co., KS.