Annual meeting set for February 16

Submitted by Dana Schmelzle

The Nemaha County Conservation District will hold their 70th Annual Meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Nemaha County Community Building in Seneca. The public is invited to attend. A free meal, furnished by the Nemaha County Bankers Association, will be served from 6 to 7 p.m.

An election of two supervisors of the Nemaha County Conservation District Board will be held. The term of office for Mike Schmitz and Ken Kramer will expire. Other current board members are James Dobbins, Aaron Georg and Rosalyn Stallbaumer. Prizes will be presented to the winners of the conservation district’s poster and limerick contests, as well as state awards.

Jason and Jada Conley and Jim Kesler will be presented the Kansas Bankers Association’s Soil Conservation Awards, Joe Sperflage will receive the Windbreak Award, and Helen Sourk will receive the Grassland Award. The Buffer Award will be presented to Will, and Charity Henry and Clint Strahm will receive the Water Quality Award. The Nemaha County Chapter of Pheasants Forever will present Mike and Larry Grollmes the Wildlife Habitat Award.

If you need special assistance, please contact us at 785-336-2186 ext. 110.