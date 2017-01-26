Brown County Commission 1.23.17

The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session Monday, Jan. 23. Members present were Commissioners Steve Roberts, Dwight Kruse and Keith Olsen. Also present was County Clerk Melissa Gormley and Deputy County Clerk Dawn Boyles. County Attorney Kevin Hill was present for a portion of the meeting.

The Jan. 18 payroll was approved as follows: General, $68,377.74; Road and Bridge, $12,096.25; Election, $225.77; Technology, $364.25; Appraiser, $6,767.50; Noxious Weed, $1,472.13 Diversion, $0; ACC, $9,280.83; JJA Core, $9,720.99; ACE Fund, $195.17; Services for Elderly, $2,200; Solid Waste, $2,587.66; Special MVT, $0; Employee Benefit FICA, $6,946.40; and Employee Benefit KPERS, $7,599.77. After State Unemployment and Workers Compensation of $107.93 and Insurance of $8,562.31 were taken out, the total was $119,164.22.

The Jan. 19 payroll was approved as follows: General, $3,814.85; Road and Bridge, $0; Election, $0; Technology, $0; Appraiser, $0; Noxious Weed, $0; Diversion $5,495.15 ACC, $0; JJA Core, $0; ACE Fund, $0; Services for Elderly, $0; Solid Waste, $0; Special MVT, $0; Employee Benefit FICA, $700.59; and Employee Benefit KPERS, $787.63. After State Unemployment and Workers Compensation of $0 and Insurance of $140.55 were taken out, the total was $10,657.67.

Brown County Appraiser Jeff Ball requested clarification on the hours he must be present during regular business hours. The commissioners decided to make 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday his set schedule with a one hour lunch.

Bruce Rinkes and Kenny Blair with CFS Engineering visited with the commissioners in regards to the services they have to offer.

The commissioners held a 10-minute executive session on non-elected personnel with Gormley and Boyles. No binding action was taken following the executive session.

Connie Zeit with NEKS Multi County Health Department visited with commissioners about the need for janitorial services and a generator at the Health Clinic. Roberts will speak with Dustin Madere to get an idea on specs for a generator and an estimate. Commissioners also recommended Zeit visit with janitors about utilizing their services at the Health Clinic.

Department Reports

Sheriff John Merchant reported that there are 18 inmates – 15 males and three females – in the County Jail.

Services for the Elderly Director Lori Gray discussed the cost of meals. Gray reported on a meeting she had with Jennifer Knudson, CFO of Hiawatha Hospital, and Johannah O’Malley, Hiawatha Hospital Dietitian, in regards to the cost per meal. Commissioners decided to raise the amount from $1.05 to $1.80 for Hiawatha and $1.30 to $1.80 for Horton with the increase being funded from the commissioners budget.

Also at the meeting:

The commissioners approved the Jan. 17 minutes.

Tax Change Order No. 2016-49 was approved and signed.

Gormley presented the GAP Claim Report to the commissioners for their review.

The commissioners approved Buried Cable Permit 17-01.

The next regular meeting was held Tuesday, Jan. 31, to approve month end bills. These minutes were not available at The Herald’s press time.