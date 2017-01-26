Lady Cardinals take fourth in TVL tournament

Submitted by Jill Henry,WHS Correspondent

Though the TVL Tournament, hosted by Washington County, was slightly delayed by nasty weather, the Lady Cardinals had no problem powering through and playing four basketball games in five days. The Lady Cardinals would go on to get fourth place in the tournament even though they were predicted to win eighth.

The Lady Cards started off on Tuesday, Jan. 17, with a 50-41 win against the Axtell Eagles. Jossie Shumaker stepped up and knocked down six three-pointers for the Cardinals, also winning her the “Player of the Game” title.

The very next day the Lady Cardinals took on the Linn Bulldogs. The Cardinals came up victorious with a 38-31 win. Rachel Bloom had her best game of the season with 9 points, which earned her “Player of the Game” for the game.

With a break from game play on Thursday the Lady Cardinals came back again on Friday, Jan. 20, to take on the Centralia Panthers. The Cardinals came out ready to play with there only being a 2-point difference at the end of the first half. The Cardinals, however, could not keep up eventually falling 30-48 to the Panthers. Losing the game did put the Cardinals in position to take third place in the tournament.

Saturday, Jan. 21, the final day of the tournament, the Cardinals played the Hanover Wildcats. It was not a pretty game for the Cardinals, taking a 59-22 loss.

The Wetmore Cardinals boys’ team did not make it as far as the Lady Cardinals when the boys fell to Washington County 51-30 on the first day of the tournament. The boys’ consolation games fell on Thursday and ended with a loss to Linn, 41-55. On Saturday, the boys lost to Frankfort 35-59.