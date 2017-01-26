Morrill Volunteer Fire Department to hold annual Pancake Feed

Submitted by Harland Schuster

The Morrill Volunteer Fire Department will be holding its annual Pancake Feed from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at the Morrill Community Center.

On the menu will be plenty of pancakes of course, but the meal also includes link sausage and scrambled eggs. The meal is cooked by the firemen and is served “all you can eat.” The cost is a free will donation.

For more than 40 years, the pancake feed held by the Morrill Fire Department has been a tradition. In its early years, it was a one-day event, usually held on a Saturday evening. About 10 years ago, the fire department volunteers decided to expand it to a two-day event, and that format has been followed ever since.

The volunteer firemen have decided to use funds from this year’s pancake feed to purchase a grain bin rescue tube. These devices are used to rescue victims of grain entrapment in grain bins, and have saved the lives of many victims who were trapped in grain. Cost for the device is around $2,000.

Funds from last year’s pancake feed, along with a grant from the Kansas Pipeline Association and fire department budget funds were used to purchase eight Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) along with spare bottles, replacing outdated and non-serviceable units. SCBA are used by firemen to provide safe breathing air in emergency situations where smoke or chemicals in the air make it unsafe to breath.

The Morrill Fire Department provides fire protection to Morrill Township, Hamlin Township, as well as the cities of Morrill, Hamlin and the west half of Reserve. The fire department also responds to mutual aid calls, and receives mutual aid from all surrounding fire departments.

Currently, the department is served by 19 volunteer firemen, and it responds to an average of 30 fires each year. Grass and field fires make up the majority of these fire calls, followed by structure fires, assisting at automobile accidents and various other incidents.