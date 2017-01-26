Nemaha County Commission 1.23.17

The Board of Nemaha County Commissioners met in regular session on Monday, Jan. 23, in the Commissioner’s Room of the Nemaha County Courthouse. Commissioners present were Tim Burdiek, Dennis Henry and Gary Scoby. Also present were Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum, Office Manager Kathy Haverkamp, and County Clerk Mary Kay Schultejans recording the minutes.

Nancy Gafford with Rural Development Association of Northeast Kansas asked commissioners review and sign off on the semi-annual report for the Microloan Program that is due to the state of Kansas at this time. Burdiek signed the report as presented.

Maintenance employee Troy Melvin came before the board to speak to Commissioners about a quote submitted by Eisenbarth Plumbing in the amount of $7,205 to upgrade the controls system at the Pioneer Building. Following discussion, the commission approved the quote from Eisenbarth Plumbing in the amount of $7,205.

Washington Township official Dale Dorsch called in and spoke to commissioners concerning the maintenance of M Road, which lies on the border between Nemaha Township and Washington Township.

Department Reports

Ronnebaum advised the board that the Wichman Road, west of St. Benedict, is not holding together in places. This road is a paved road that concrete was added to recently to keep it from breaking up. Ronnebaum let commissioners know that he has contacted the contractor who did the concrete work, and that he will warranty his work on this project.

Ronnebaum bought a load of pipe last week for $12.25 a foot. He ordered a fairly large quantity of plastic pipe last week for county residents who have requested it. He also had to block off Bridge L-2 in Capioma Township again last Friday due to the bridge settling quite a bit because of the recent wet weather in the area.

Deputy Treasurer Janell Niehues let commissioners know that she has hired Kerri Reinecke to fill the open position in the Treasurer’s Office that will be created when Rose Wilhelm retires on Jan. 31. Reinecke will begin work for the county on Feb. 7, at a rate of pay of $12.80 per hour.

Also at the meeting:

The board reviewed and approved the minutes from the Jan. 17, meeting.

Burdiek signed add/abate orders as presented.

The next regularly scheduled meeting was held at 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30. These minutes were not available at The Herald’s press time.